Buyers nab renovated home in affluent community in hours with $2.5-million bid

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

63 Snowdon Ave., Toronto (Lawrence Park North)

Asking price: $2,195,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $2.5-million (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,290,000 (July, 2015)

Taxes: $7,682 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main floor was rearranged with a front dining area and a combined family room and Irpinia kitchen. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Just south of the Rosedale Golf Club, three streets are lined with luxury estates worth as much as $10-million. On another block, this renovated house on a 25-foot-by-125-foot corner lot bears similar luxuries, but on a much smaller scale. So mere hours after it was listed, the house received a $2.5-million bid.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to get into the area, among more expensive homes, and into a detached home that is super easy to manage,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“We sold Snowdon in a matter of hours with a bully offer. It shows that there is demand for high quality in a smaller footprint.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This two-storey, brick house was built in 1923, but its original finishes and floor plan were modernized in 2015.

The seller removed a fourth bedroom to create a dressing room and laundry room upstairs. The main floor was rearranged with a front dining area and a combined family room and Irpinia kitchen. The latter was then outfitted with a quartz-topped island and a gas fireplace flanked by double doors to a south-facing deck.

Open this photo in gallery This two-storey, brick house was built in 1923, but its original finishes and floor plan were modernized in 2015. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“We generally only see Irpinia kitchens in homes over $5-million,” co-listing agent Christian Vermast said. “The entire house was built to the quality of a home twice its price.”

“Every detail of that renovation was thought out with details you just don’t see in most houses,” Mr. Maranger said.

The basement accommodates guest and recreation rooms, plus one of four bathrooms. Outdoor features include gardens and a driveway with two-car parking.

The agent’s take

The 1,540-square-foot house is also in a prized spot. “It has incredible access to the subway and all of the shops, restaurants and cafes along Yonge Street,” Mr. Vermast said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.