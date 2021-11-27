Sage Real Estate Ltd.

57 Enroutes St., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $950,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $525,000 (October, 2014); $374,840 (June, 2010)

Taxes: $3,336 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom townhouse was listed one week after a similar unit, but one facing a park, drew multiple offers and sold for $1.05-million. While its location was less favourable – fronting onto a grocery store parking lot – it still received one strong offer.

“In this market, people prepare for competition,” agent Sandra Pate said, “and sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

Even so, the buyers were eager to ensure their bid was successful and made an offer slightly over the asking price.

“The buyers understood the sellers weren’t going to sell it for that [list] price anyways, so they brought in something heftier.”

What they got

The townhouse was built about 12 years ago and has 1,344 square feet of living space over three levels. There are east- and west-facing windows, terraces on each level and a garage accessed from the basement.

The street-level entrance opens to a foyer with stairs up to the living room and eat-in kitchen. The floor above has three bedrooms and two of home’s three bathrooms.

Monthly condo fees of $325 cover grounds maintenance.

The agent’s take

“That type of home in East York is going to sell well over $1-million, but you may, or you may not, get a parking space,” Ms. Pate said. “In this case, you get a built-in garage with direct entrance into the townhouse, which is a nice luxury.”

“And although it doesn’t have a garden, it has two decks, big rooms, lots of bathrooms and a nice [primary] bedroom with cathedral ceilings, an ensuite and a walk-in closet – things you wouldn’t get not far away for well over $1-million.”

The property is walking distance to many amenities. “There’s a Loblaws there for shopping, a big park, good schools and an arena for skating, so it’s a pretty handy location,” Ms. Pate said.

“[The sellers] could be at the GO [station] and be at their downtown office in 30 minutes.”

