Buyers pay extra $274,000 for urban Victorian

136 Major St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1,773,000

Previous selling price: $1,100,000 (2014); $580,000 (2007); $269,800 (1995)

Taxes: $6,553 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Lucille Chenoweth and Myles Slocombe, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This century-old Victorian provides 1,820 square feet of living space

This three-bedroom row home was smaller and narrower than a similar property that sold for roughly $1.5-million, so that number formed the basis of its list price. The sellers decluttered and decamped for seven days, allowing the free flow of more than two dozen shoppers and the eventual gathering of six bidding parties in early December.

“A lot of product comes on [the market] in the spring, summer and early fall, and getting into late fall and before Christmas, there’s virtually nothing for people to buy,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.

“When there’s a lack of product, there’s a lot of people on it, but we didn’t expect it would go quite that wildly.”

What they got

Doors off the kitchen lead to a private patio.

Spanning the entire width of a 13-foot-by-105-foot lot, this century-old Victorian provides 1,820 square feet of living space, including a third-floor bedroom with one of three bathrooms and a new sundeck.

The interior had been modernized with hardwood floors and clear sight lines on the main floor between the living room, dining room and kitchen. There is an exit to the private patio off the kitchen, with access to the laneway parking. The lower-level recreation area has exposed brick walls.

The agent’s take

The lower-level rec room features exposed brick walls.

“It showed very well, and the decor was terrific,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“[Plus] it had parking, which is a big factor these days.”

