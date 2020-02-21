 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers pay extra $274,000 for urban Victorian

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

136 Major St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1,773,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,100,000 (2014); $580,000 (2007); $269,800 (1995)

Taxes: $6,553 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Lucille Chenoweth and Myles Slocombe, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This century-old Victorian provides 1,820 square feet of living space

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom row home was smaller and narrower than a similar property that sold for roughly $1.5-million, so that number formed the basis of its list price. The sellers decluttered and decamped for seven days, allowing the free flow of more than two dozen shoppers and the eventual gathering of six bidding parties in early December.

“A lot of product comes on [the market] in the spring, summer and early fall, and getting into late fall and before Christmas, there’s virtually nothing for people to buy,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.

“When there’s a lack of product, there’s a lot of people on it, but we didn’t expect it would go quite that wildly.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Doors off the kitchen lead to a private patio.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Spanning the entire width of a 13-foot-by-105-foot lot, this century-old Victorian provides 1,820 square feet of living space, including a third-floor bedroom with one of three bathrooms and a new sundeck.

The interior had been modernized with hardwood floors and clear sight lines on the main floor between the living room, dining room and kitchen. There is an exit to the private patio off the kitchen, with access to the laneway parking. The lower-level recreation area has exposed brick walls.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The lower-level rec room features exposed brick walls.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It showed very well, and the decor was terrific,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“[Plus] it had parking, which is a big factor these days.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies