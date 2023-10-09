Open this photo in gallery: Sage Real Estate Ltd.

21 Balmuto St., No. 2402, Toronto

Asking price: $995,000 (July 2023)

Selling price: $995,000 (August 2023)

Previous selling price: $705,000 (April 2012); $650,000 (March 2011); $472,720 (January 2011)

Taxes: $4,564 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Brian Elder, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The condo is a corner unit with ten-foot ceilings and two bedrooms.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Agent Ira Jelinek’s clients tasked him with finding them a two-bedroom suite near the University of Toronto while sticking to a $1-million budget. On their house hunt’s first day, they were shown this roughly 840-square-foot unit in a high-rise about 500 meters east of campus. They agreed to the full asking price, besting offers from two other interested parties.

“This one was so amazing, it was a beautiful corner unit with ten-foot ceilings and two bedrooms separated from each other,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“Because it showed so well and it just came to the market, we weren’t the only ones who saw potential in it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit is roughly 840 square feet in a high-rise about 500 meters east of the U of T campus.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

This 12-year-old unit has wood flooring and lots of natural light flooding the interiors from large windows in the kitchen and the living and dining areas which open to a southeast-facing balcony.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the condo’s two full bathrooms.

The unit also comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,074 cover water, heating and concierge service, along with the use of a common party room, gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: This 12-year-old unit has wood flooring and lots of natural light flooding the interiors from large windows in the kitchen and the living and dining areas which open to a southeast-facing balcony.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

“The view was really good, and corner units are great because you have a lot of windows,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The location is phenomenal, and the building itself is well maintained. They’ve redone the lobby and some of the amenities.”