Buyers pay over-asking for rare terrace suite in Morgan building

Done Deal, 438 Richmond St., W., unit 1211, Toronto.

438 Richmond St., W., No. 1211, Toronto

Asking price: $959,000

Selling price: $1,080,000

Previous selling prices: $440,000 (2006); $380,000 (2004); $312,973 (2002)

Taxes: $3,594 (2017)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Todd Sloan, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The upper floors of the 16-year-old Morgan building were designed with large suites.

The action: The Morgan building is largely composed of one-bedroom suites, so this two-bedroom unit with a den was immediately spotted by buyers working with nearly $1-million budgets in March. Only 18 shoppers toured the unit inside before it sold for $121,000 over the list price to the best of six bidders.

“There was pent up demand for a terrace suite of this size. They seldom become available in this building,” agent Todd Sloan said . “It’s been a couple years.”

What they got: The upper floors of the 16-year-old Morgan building were designed with large suites, such as this 1,020-square-foot unit with a south-facing terrace that spans the width of the bedrooms and central living and dining area.

Its design and decor were also elevated with new heated bathroom floors and stone kitchen counters.

There are also laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $801 pay for water, heating, 24-hour concierge, gym, theatre and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take: “It’s a sought-after building because it’s got a unique, landmark Art Deco architecture,” Mr. Sloan said. “[Plus] it’s known for its high-quality construction and larger than average suites.”

“The seller did a nice timeless, modern renovation with a new kitchen and bathrooms, including an en suite with an eight-foot wide shower, which was pretty spectacular,” said Mr. Sloan.

“[In addition] it has a 250-square-foot terrace, which is a huge draw with an amazing city view.”