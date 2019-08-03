 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyers pays $51,000 over asking for Baby Point renovation project

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
77 Baby Point Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,899,000

Selling price: $1,950,000

Taxes: $9,243 (2018)

Days on the market: Three

Listing and co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

THE ACTION

The living room in this roughly 3,000-square-foot house has beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

Around the corner from Magwood Park on the east bank of the Humber River, this 91-year-old house was owned by the same family since 1963. Once house hunters caught wind of its upcoming sale late this April, three offers were tabled in advance of the scheduled review date.

“The bones and structure were fantastic, it just needed someone willing to take on the task of updating and renovating it,” agent Nutan Brown said.

“People saw the potential, so I’m not surprised it went as fast as it did and over asking.”

WHAT THEY GOT

Decorative wood trims, wainscotting and hardwood floors inside the 91-year-old house are still in pristine condition.

This roughly 3,000-square-foot house with a finished basement and a double garage is surrounded by tall trees dotting the front lawn and a south-facing backyard on a 74-foot-by-70-foot lot.

Inside, decorative wood trims, wainscotting and hardwood floors are in pristine condition. French doors open to the office and dining room, and the living room has beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

Another fireplace is located in the largest of five bedrooms, which also has his and her closets, a separate sitting area and private bathroom.

Tile floors run through the kitchen and adjacent family room.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“Although they are all pretty substantial three-storey homes [in the area], the interiors are dramatically different in the finishes and floor plans,” Ms. Brown said.

“If you like old character, this was beautifully maintained.”

