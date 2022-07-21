Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

122 White Spruce Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,997,000 (May, 2022)

Previous asking price: $2,199,500 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $1,930,000 (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $658,554 (October, 2012)

Taxes: $7,879 (2021)

Days on the market: 17

Buyer’s agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

The action

Two Toronto buyers set out this spring in search of a new property with a specific list of demands, which included more than 3,000 square feet of living space, a home office and a two-car garage – but a price below $2-million. They visited five options, and the best fit was this five-bedroom house in the Valleys of Thornhill neighbourhood, but it was over their budget. In May, the asking price was dropped below their threshold and their offer $67,000 below that was accepted.

“They saw it back then when it was $2.2-million and really felt they couldn’t afford that kind of number,” Vadim Vilensky, the buyers’ agent said

“It was a crazy time in the area where everything had been selling for over $2.2- or $2.3-million, so we had to be a bit patient finding the right moment to go in with an offer and make it happen.”

What they got

This roughly 10-year-old house has a two-storey layout on a 41- by 108-foot lot.

There are nine-foot ceilings, crown moldings and a gas fireplace in one of two entertaining areas on the main floor. The eat-in kitchen has ceramic and granite finishes.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms have a walk-in closet and a private or semi-private bathroom. The fifth bedroom has a front balcony.

The agent’s take

“There are a lot of kids who play on the street because it’s a nice, quiet crescent,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“This was a five-bedroom home, but many other homes in the area have four bedrooms.”

