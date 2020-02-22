Buyers plow through tough weather in pursuit of aging Etobicoke home

Open this photo in gallery Toronto West Realty Inc.

142 The Kingsway, Toronto

Asking price: $1,850,000

Selling price: $1,925,000

Previous selling price: $650,000 (2001)

Taxes: $8,719 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The action

This 75-year-old house shows its age, which drew to it about two dozen visitors looking to renovate or rebuild a new home in the west end of the city. Several bids emerged, despite the hard winter weather that kept many buyers indoors early this December.

“The market is still very strong, especially in this area,” agent Anne Adams said.

“There was a heavy snowstorm, so it was very difficult to show to one of my clients … [but] it was quite amazing people came out no matter what because there’s just tremendous demand.”

What they got

This four-bedroom house with an attached garage has a centre-hall plan with fireplaces in the den, living room and lower level recreation area. The kitchen and dining room both offer access to the garden.

The agent’s take

“The area is in extremely high demand and there is a shortage of homes [for sale] because people are very happy living there,” Ms. Adams said.

“It has excellent amenities; the schooling is the best, and shopping and transportation are very close.”

The house itself also has good bones. “It’s a very nice size with four bedrooms and three fireplaces,” Ms. Adams said.

“The lot was a good size at 50 [feet] by 120 feet and there were mature trees at the end of the property, which was nice and made it very private.”

