Buyers pounce on Toronto house with ‘Coming Soon’ sign

22 Munhall Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1.3-million

Selling price: $1.35-million

Previous selling price: $385,000 (2001); $187,000 (1986)

Taxes: $4,810 (2020)

Days on the market: Zero

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

This 1960s home with an attached garage was extensively renovated with new roofing, windows and operating systems.

Agent Nutan Brown’s clients were on the hunt for a turnkey bungalow and spotted a “Coming Soon” sign outside this updated, three-bedroom bungalow in May. It was being staged, but they were granted a tour, and decided to lodge their bid before others could see it.

“We were able to arrange a visit and viewing,” Ms. Brown said. But she said the sign had also grabbed the attention of another potential buyer. “Another agent also called, so it wasn’t a slam dunk. We ended up competing - before it’d gone to market,” Ms. Brown said.

“We had been looking for two years,” Ms. Brown said. “This home checked all the boxes, and sometimes when you let that slip, it can take another two years to come along. So they really wanted this home badly.”

What they got

Over the past 15 years, this 1960s home with an attached garage was extensively renovated with new roofing, windows and operating systems, as well as a remodelled kitchen with a granite-topped island and heated floors.

The flooring is also heated in the basement suite, where there is a galley kitchen, bathroom and separate entry.

Wood burning and gas fireplaces are featured in entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

The agent’s take

“It feels like it has been loved and beautifully maintained. There’s pride of ownership throughout, there was nothing of concern, so we didn’t even do a home inspection,” Ms. Brown said.

“[The sellers] had done professional landscaping and maintained it beautifully, and landscaping is expensive, so it’s like a $50,000 to $75,000 bonus.”

