34 Tiverton Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,029,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,351,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $298,000 (January, 2005); $165,000 (September, 1993)

Taxes: $4,002 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This two-storey house is 116 years old and stands on a 15- by 110-foot lot on a dead-end street.

Agent Kimmé Myles delayed the launch of this two-bedroom, row home near Jimmie Simpson Park after catching wind that another agent was about to list a similar three-bedroom property nearby.

“We strategized so we wouldn’t be on the market at the same time because it would split the buyer pool,” Ms. Myles said.

“I knew we wouldn’t get a stronger price than they did because they were different homes – that one was larger and more done than mine – so I let them go first.”

After the three-bedroom home sold for $1.5-million, this one was unveiled for $1.029-million the last day in February. On the designated date to review offers, two buyers came forward with offers significantly above the asking price.

“This rarely happens, but they came in pretty much with the exact same offer,” Ms. Myles said. “And when I sent them both back to be improved, again they came back with the same offer.

“Eventually, we got one to go higher than the other.”

What they got

The one-bedroom basement apartment has a separate front entrance, a kitchen, living room and access to a shared laundry room.

This two-storey house is 116 years old and stands on a 15- by 110-foot lot on a dead-end street. The house has no dedicated parking spot.

There have been several updates in recent years, from new heating and cooling systems to newly installed decks off the dining area and the primary bedrooms upstairs.

The one-bedroom basement apartment has a separate front entrance, a kitchen, living room and access to a shared laundry room.

The agent’s take

There have been several updates in recent years, such as newly installed decks off the dining area and the primary bedrooms upstairs.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“From the outside, you wouldn’t expect it to be as open concept or as unique as it was on the inside,” Ms. Myles said.

“It was nice to have a skylight on the second floor that brought light to the main floor through the atrium.”

