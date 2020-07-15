 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers purchase Toronto home without venturing inside

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

This two-storey residence has three bedrooms, a formal living room with wood trims, a fireplace and pocket doors to the dining room.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

240 Maplewood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,350,000

Selling price: $1,350,036

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,307 (2019)

Days on the market: three

Co-op agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Earlier in the year, agent Andre Kutyan had clients with a $1.4-million budget who lost out on bids in Yorkville and Humewood. Then, in the midst of the pandemic in late March, this original, brick house caught their eye.

“There were a lot of photos of the home,” Mr. Kutyan said. “We took whatever virtual materials they had, and we walked the property on the outside.

“The way [the sellers] set up offers was they would be conditional upon the buyer viewing the property.” But these buyers waived that condition. “Most of the homes in the area are very similar, so my clients felt comfortable enough to put in an offer that was not conditional on seeing it, and I think that helped give them the edge over other offers,” Mr. Kutyan said.

What they got

This two-storey residence was built in 1925 with a three-bedroom plan, a formal living room with wood trims, a fireplace and pocket doors to the dining room.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s another more casual family room in the basement and a sunroom is situated off the master bedroom upstairs.

The kitchen provides access to a multi-level deck, oversized garage and mutual driveway on the 26-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s affordable, relatively central and there’s streetcar service on St. Clair [Avenue], which is attractive for buyers,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“You can do things to update it – the mechanicals, windows, roof and cosmetics – but it has good bones to begin with and it’s something [the buyers] could add onto in the future.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies