Buyers purchase Toronto home without venturing inside

Open this photo in gallery This two-storey residence has three bedrooms, a formal living room with wood trims, a fireplace and pocket doors to the dining room. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

240 Maplewood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,350,000

Selling price: $1,350,036

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,307 (2019)

Days on the market: three

Co-op agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Earlier in the year, agent Andre Kutyan had clients with a $1.4-million budget who lost out on bids in Yorkville and Humewood. Then, in the midst of the pandemic in late March, this original, brick house caught their eye.

“There were a lot of photos of the home,” Mr. Kutyan said. “We took whatever virtual materials they had, and we walked the property on the outside.

“The way [the sellers] set up offers was they would be conditional upon the buyer viewing the property.” But these buyers waived that condition. “Most of the homes in the area are very similar, so my clients felt comfortable enough to put in an offer that was not conditional on seeing it, and I think that helped give them the edge over other offers,” Mr. Kutyan said.

What they got

This two-storey residence was built in 1925 with a three-bedroom plan, a formal living room with wood trims, a fireplace and pocket doors to the dining room.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s another more casual family room in the basement and a sunroom is situated off the master bedroom upstairs.

The kitchen provides access to a multi-level deck, oversized garage and mutual driveway on the 26-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s affordable, relatively central and there’s streetcar service on St. Clair [Avenue], which is attractive for buyers,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“You can do things to update it – the mechanicals, windows, roof and cosmetics – but it has good bones to begin with and it’s something [the buyers] could add onto in the future.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.