Toronto Real Estate Buyers raise value of renovated Queensway bungalow

Done Deal

Buyers raise value of renovated Queensway bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

19 Larstone Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,000

Selling price: $1,327,000

Previous selling price: $565,700 (2010)

Taxes: $4,935 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The action

New hardwood floors have been installed in the living and dining areas.

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

Between three open houses and individual showings, more than 60 groups squeezed in some time to inspect this updated bungalow on a 55-foot-by-116-foot corner lot. On the mid-April date for reviewing offers, the sellers chose from four submitted bids.

“We priced it a little under [market value] but we didn’t go crazy low like we’d seen a couple years ago,” agent Courtney Farquhar said.

“There was one [home] very comparable just a couple streets north of ours listed at the exact same price, but sold for less than ours.”

What they got

The kitchen sports white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a peninsula with bar seating.

Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

This three-bedroom residence with an attached garage was built in 1955, but the interiors have been recently modernized. New hardwood floors have been installed in the living and dining areas, as well as the lower-level sleeping and recreational quarters.

The kitchen sports white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a peninsula with bar seating. Renovations were also done in the bathrooms on both levels, including heated floors for the one in the basement.

The agent’s take

“The home was fully renovated, so all you had to do was move in,” Ms. Farquhar said.

“The basement was really spectacular, [the sellers] went to town on it … so it was bright, open and airy. It didn’t feel like a basement.”

Outside, the lack of space was a perk for the buyers. “The people who purchased the home were okay with having a slightly smaller side yard versus having a big backyard because they weren’t interested in huge maintenance,” Ms. Farquhar said.

