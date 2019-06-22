Buyers raise value of renovated Queensway bungalow

19 Larstone Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,199,000
Selling price: $1,327,000
Previous selling price: $565,700 (2010)
Taxes: $4,935 (2018)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty
The action
Between three open houses and individual showings, more than 60 groups squeezed in some time to inspect this updated bungalow on a 55-foot-by-116-foot corner lot. On the mid-April date for reviewing offers, the sellers chose from four submitted bids.
“We priced it a little under [market value] but we didn’t go crazy low like we’d seen a couple years ago,” agent Courtney Farquhar said.
“There was one [home] very comparable just a couple streets north of ours listed at the exact same price, but sold for less than ours.”
What they got
This three-bedroom residence with an attached garage was built in 1955, but the interiors have been recently modernized. New hardwood floors have been installed in the living and dining areas, as well as the lower-level sleeping and recreational quarters.
The kitchen sports white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a peninsula with bar seating. Renovations were also done in the bathrooms on both levels, including heated floors for the one in the basement.
The agent’s take
“The home was fully renovated, so all you had to do was move in,” Ms. Farquhar said.
“The basement was really spectacular, [the sellers] went to town on it … so it was bright, open and airy. It didn’t feel like a basement.”
Outside, the lack of space was a perk for the buyers. “The people who purchased the home were okay with having a slightly smaller side yard versus having a big backyard because they weren’t interested in huge maintenance,” Ms. Farquhar said.
