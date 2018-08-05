Buyers revved up over Hamilton home’s triple garage

Open this photo in gallery 31 Cameron Ave., Hamilton.

31 Cameron Ave. N.

Asking price: $389,900

Selling price: $385,000

Previous selling prices: $307,500 (2016); $150,000 (2015); $127,000 (2006)

Taxes: $2,263 (2017)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery Over the past few years, this 951-square-foot residence was modernized with hardwood floors, an open living room and rear cooking and dining quarters.

The action: This roughly 50-year-old house on a 30-by-92-foot lot was among several vacancies available in the east end of Hamilton in late spring. Its unique traits likely persuaded the buyer to lock the home down within two weeks of market exposure in April.

“Your typical average [days on market] at that point was around the 30-day mark,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“There’s a lot of value there for the money. [For instance] the house was completely redone top to bottom with a fully finished basement. It showed like a model home.”

What they got: Over the past few years, this 951-square-foot residence was modernized with hardwood floors, an open living room and rear cooking and dining quarters. The former also features a gas fireplace and the latter an exit to a covered deck and parking.

Most of the basement was hollowed out for an open recreation area, while the second floor was divided for two bedrooms and one of two full bathrooms.

The agent’s take: “The location was fantastic, very close to Gage Park and the new proposed LRT line coming to Hamilton,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“The icing on the cake was the triple-car garage in the back. It’s something I’ve never seen before in the vicinity of that home. It’s a great bonus to get a garage … most of the homes don’t have garages in the eastern half of the city.”