Buyers score with marked-down Beaches home

24 Rhyl Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $825,000

Previous selling price: $215,000 (1993)

Taxes: $4,296 (2018)

Days on the market: 16

Co-op agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Inc.

The action

A couple spent six months fruitlessly hunting for a freehold property in the Beaches, so they switched to another agent. Over three months, agent Linda Ing-Gilbert encouraged the couple to bid on several properties, but without success. Finally, in October, they defeated two other bidders for this semi-detached house, which had been marked down and relisted in the fall.

Under their former agent, the buyers had, "lost out because they didn’t want to get outbid, so they didn’t want to try. And the home they were going to bid on ended up selling for less than they would’ve paid,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“[Twenty-four Rhyl Ave.] was priced really low at about $800,000, but it had started at $929,000, so that’s why we initially missed it.”

What they got

This three-bedroom house built in the 1940s is set up with a separate living room, kitchen and a central dining area with doors opening to the rear, the 16-foot-by-107-foot grounds and parking.

The lower level has a recreational area and second bathroom.

“It’s not modern aesthetically, but it’s still solidly built,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert says. “Rare is the two-car rear lane parking, which is a big advantage, especially during times when the Beach is having one of their events and street parking is scarce.”

The agent’s take

“The reason [the buyers] like the Beach is because of the proximity to green space. And they can walk down to the water and Queen Street,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“This neighbourhood still has a resort vibe to it. Kew Gardens is the social centre hosting many annual events, the jazz festival, Easter and Christmas parades.”

