 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers scout Willowdale bungalow with rebuild in mind

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

263 Hounslow Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,350,000

Selling price: $1.3-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $257,000 (1992)

Taxes: $6,017 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The house was nicely renovated and quite livable.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

According to agent Carol Foderick, it was the 45-foot-by-132-foot lot beneath this three-bedroom bungalow that was the main attraction for most of the 30-odd potential buyers who visited in September with an eye toward rebuilding.

“At any given time, there are other bungalows on similar size lots or larger lots [up for sale],” Ms. Foderick said.

“We took the strategy of pricing it close to where market value might be and left us some room to negotiate, which is exactly what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

A screened-in porch has an exit to the south-facing backyard.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This nearly 1,200-square-foot bungalow with a brick façade and an attached garage has a more contemporary look and layout inside. The living and dining areas are open concept and the adjacent kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a skylight.

At the end of the main hall, one bedroom connects to a family room and a screened-in porch with an exit to the south-facing backyard.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a skylight.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The basement has its own side entrance and bathroom, as well as a sitting area with a wet bar and a recreation room with a wood burning stove.

The Agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“The house was nicely renovated on the main floor and quite livable,” Ms. Foderick said.

“The family room and screened-in porch were done after the fact, which makes it a little more appealing than a standard bungalow because the footprint already exists to potentially increase the square footage of a rebuild.”

The property’s family and pedestrian-friendly locale also promises long-term appeal. “It’s in close proximity to the subway station and all the shopping amenities on Yonge Street,” Ms. Foderick said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies