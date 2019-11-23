Buyers scout Willowdale bungalow with rebuild in mind

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

263 Hounslow Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,350,000

Selling price: $1.3-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $257,000 (1992)

Taxes: $6,017 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house was nicely renovated and quite livable. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

According to agent Carol Foderick, it was the 45-foot-by-132-foot lot beneath this three-bedroom bungalow that was the main attraction for most of the 30-odd potential buyers who visited in September with an eye toward rebuilding.

“At any given time, there are other bungalows on similar size lots or larger lots [up for sale],” Ms. Foderick said.

“We took the strategy of pricing it close to where market value might be and left us some room to negotiate, which is exactly what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A screened-in porch has an exit to the south-facing backyard. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This nearly 1,200-square-foot bungalow with a brick façade and an attached garage has a more contemporary look and layout inside. The living and dining areas are open concept and the adjacent kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a skylight.

At the end of the main hall, one bedroom connects to a family room and a screened-in porch with an exit to the south-facing backyard.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a skylight. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The basement has its own side entrance and bathroom, as well as a sitting area with a wet bar and a recreation room with a wood burning stove.

The Agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“The house was nicely renovated on the main floor and quite livable,” Ms. Foderick said.

“The family room and screened-in porch were done after the fact, which makes it a little more appealing than a standard bungalow because the footprint already exists to potentially increase the square footage of a rebuild.”

The property’s family and pedestrian-friendly locale also promises long-term appeal. “It’s in close proximity to the subway station and all the shopping amenities on Yonge Street,” Ms. Foderick said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.