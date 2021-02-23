Buyers shave $215,000 off asking price of modern Forest Hill home

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2 New Haven Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,695,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $3,480,000 (November, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $13,379 (2020)

Days on the market: 89

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has heated floors. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

For clients seeking a modern dwelling midtown, agent Ira Jelinek rounded up more than two dozen candidates between Lawrence and St. Clair Avenues. The first property that really moved them was this new detached house on a 33-by-136-foot lot fronting onto a short cul-de-sac and backing onto a cemetery.

“This house was a rare one that sat for a little while, but I don’t think it had to do with the proximity to the cemetery, but more with the price and style of the house,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“Regular three or four-bedroom, cookie-cutter looking houses that back onto the cemetery have no problem selling on Castlefield [Avenue].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home has open-concept living and dining areas. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 2½-storey house was constructed with elements both fashionable and functional, such as folding patio doors and a sleek fireplace in the family room. There are heated floors in the kitchen, all six bathrooms and in the lower level recreation room.

Story continues below advertisement

The living and dining areas are open concept. More privacy can be found in the office and four bedrooms on the floors above.

At the top of the floating staircase, the third floor landing has walls of windows and doors to a 46-foot-long terrace.

The basement has a separate front entrance and access to a tiled garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The third floor opens to a 46-foot-long terrace. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s really unique and beautiful with nice features, big windows and three floors plus the basement,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The stairs were gorgeous, and it had an elevator.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.