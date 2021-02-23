Buyers shave $215,000 off asking price of modern Forest Hill home

2 New Haven Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $3,695,000 (August, 2020)
Selling price: $3,480,000 (November, 2020)
Taxes: $13,379 (2020)
Days on the market: 89
Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
For clients seeking a modern dwelling midtown, agent Ira Jelinek rounded up more than two dozen candidates between Lawrence and St. Clair Avenues. The first property that really moved them was this new detached house on a 33-by-136-foot lot fronting onto a short cul-de-sac and backing onto a cemetery.
“This house was a rare one that sat for a little while, but I don’t think it had to do with the proximity to the cemetery, but more with the price and style of the house,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“Regular three or four-bedroom, cookie-cutter looking houses that back onto the cemetery have no problem selling on Castlefield [Avenue].”
What they got
This 2½-storey house was constructed with elements both fashionable and functional, such as folding patio doors and a sleek fireplace in the family room. There are heated floors in the kitchen, all six bathrooms and in the lower level recreation room.
The living and dining areas are open concept. More privacy can be found in the office and four bedrooms on the floors above.
At the top of the floating staircase, the third floor landing has walls of windows and doors to a 46-foot-long terrace.
The basement has a separate front entrance and access to a tiled garage.
The agent’s take
“It’s really unique and beautiful with nice features, big windows and three floors plus the basement,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“The stairs were gorgeous, and it had an elevator.”
