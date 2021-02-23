Buyers shave $215,000 off asking price of modern Forest Hill home

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers shave $215,000 off asking price of modern Forest Hill home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2 New Haven Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3,695,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $3,480,000 (November, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $13,379 (2020)

Days on the market: 89

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has heated floors.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

For clients seeking a modern dwelling midtown, agent Ira Jelinek rounded up more than two dozen candidates between Lawrence and St. Clair Avenues. The first property that really moved them was this new detached house on a 33-by-136-foot lot fronting onto a short cul-de-sac and backing onto a cemetery.

“This house was a rare one that sat for a little while, but I don’t think it had to do with the proximity to the cemetery, but more with the price and style of the house,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“Regular three or four-bedroom, cookie-cutter looking houses that back onto the cemetery have no problem selling on Castlefield [Avenue].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home has open-concept living and dining areas.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 2½-storey house was constructed with elements both fashionable and functional, such as folding patio doors and a sleek fireplace in the family room. There are heated floors in the kitchen, all six bathrooms and in the lower level recreation room.

Story continues below advertisement

The living and dining areas are open concept. More privacy can be found in the office and four bedrooms on the floors above.

At the top of the floating staircase, the third floor landing has walls of windows and doors to a 46-foot-long terrace.

The basement has a separate front entrance and access to a tiled garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The third floor opens to a 46-foot-long terrace.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s really unique and beautiful with nice features, big windows and three floors plus the basement,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The stairs were gorgeous, and it had an elevator.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies