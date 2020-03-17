 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers slow to warm to Annex home with ambitious price tag

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sothebys International Realty Canada

49 Chicora Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,750,000

Selling price: $2.4-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $9,923 (2018)

Days on the market: 67

Listing agent: Robert Gordon, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main-floor suite has a few extras, such as a gas fireplace in the living room.

Sothebys International Realty Canada

Given the high desirability of homes in the Annex and few listings available, this 2½-storey house was given an ambitious $2.75-million listing price. Some potential buyers came forward with verbal enquiries, but the sellers accepted the first offer to be put down on paper in late December.

“People were hesitant to make offers that were seemingly insulting,” agent Robert Gordon said.

“A lot of people were saying if it was below $2.5-million, it would be more interesting, so we were going to move towards that, but all of a sudden, we got some activity before Christmas and the $2.4-million [bid] was a good number.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The four units all feature updated kitchens.

Sothebys International Realty Canada

This roughly century-old structure with a finished basement is currently divided into four apartments, including a one-bedroom suite and three two-bedroom units.

Story continues below advertisement

Each unit contains an updated kitchen with access to common laundry facilities and four-car parking off a laneway behind the 30-foot-by-119-foot lot.

The main-floor suite has a few extras, such as a gas fireplace in the living room and a den with an exit to a south-facing deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The Annex is a popular neighbourhood, close to the University of Toronto and two subway lines.

Sothebys International Realty Canada

“It is a popular neighbourhood for rentals because you’ve got the University [of Toronto] … and a couple subway lines right there,” Mr. Gordon said.

“But there are fewer and fewer [fourplexes].”

Some buyers saw value in restoring the house to a single-family home. “It was a grand, old detached house that had decent updates done for the apartments but could really shine if converted back into a single-family home,” Mr. Gordon said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies