Buyers slow to warm to condo with view of St. James Cathedral

Pope Real Estate Ltd.

33 Lombard St., No. 502, Toronto

Asking price: $575,000

Selling price: $560,000

Previous selling price: $340,000 (2014); $288,000 (2009); $156,851 (2007)

Taxes: $2,100 (2018)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The unit is in the Spire building, built around 10 years ago. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Just up the street from St. James Cathedral, this one-bedroom corner suite had 40 buyers pass through on account of enticing descriptions and photographs widely distributed early this year.

“Considering the time of year, there were certainly a lot of showings and I expected we would have more offers,” agent Robin Pope said. “But because it’s on a lower floor, generally it takes a little bit longer to sell.”

What they got

The living and dining area has two walls of windows and doors to a south-facing balcony. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The Spire building was built about 10 years ago with about 350 modern suites. This 589-square-foot unit is situated in its southwest corner, so the open living and dining area was designed with two walls of windows and sliding doors to a south-facing balcony.

The space is topped off with nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors, as well as stone kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances.

Each monthly, $460 fees pay for water, heating and 24-hour concierge, plus care of a gym, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

The kitchen has stone counters and stainless steel appliances. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It showed very well, almost like a museum,” Mr. Pope said.

“Usually corner units are two-bedroom apartments, not one bedroom.”

Equally vital to buyers is the scenic, urban setting. “It’s right across the street from Terroni Adelaide, which is the old courthouse, so it has some nice views,” Mr. Pope said.

“And from the balcony, you could also see St. James Cathedral and Park.”

