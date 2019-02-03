 Skip to main content

Real Estate Buyers spot value in upsizing from Toronto condo to Vaughan freehold

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers spot value in upsizing from Toronto condo to Vaughan freehold

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

20 George Kirby St., Vaughan, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $880,000

Previous selling prices: $682,580 (2012); $503,381 (2009)

Taxes: $4,772 (2017)

Days on the market: 90

Co-op agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The townhouse has a modern layout, four bedrooms and an unfinished basement.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Toronto clients wished to trade their condominium suite for a house with a rental unit in Vaughan, so agent Vadim Vilensky selected six options in three communities. This three-storey townhouse – marked down several times from $1,076,900 over the latter half of 2018 – had the most potential, so they negotiated an offer of $880,000 mid-November.

Story continues below advertisement

“[The buyers] were used to living in a condo with about 550 square feet, so it seemed like a huge house. But after explaining the benefit of buying a 3,100-square-foot home at the price they bought it for, it just made sense,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“If you … rent out the basement, you can bring in an extra $1,500 [monthly], and it can offset the expense.”

What they got

This roughly decade-old townhouse has a modern layout with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus an unfinished basement and a built-in garage.

At the back of the 20-by-133-foot lot is a private yard and two decks. One leads directly into a recreation area on the main floor, while the deck above enters into one of two entertaining areas flanking the kitchen on the second floor.

The agent’s take

“The key was finding a house with access to the basement, and it could be finished in such a way to rent it out,” said Mr. Vilensky, who noted that few homes met that criteria.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter