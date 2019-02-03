Buyers spot value in upsizing from Toronto condo to Vaughan freehold

20 George Kirby St., Vaughan, Ont.
Asking price: $899,900
Selling price: $880,000
Previous selling prices: $682,580 (2012); $503,381 (2009)
Taxes: $4,772 (2017)
Days on the market: 90
Co-op agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.
The action
Toronto clients wished to trade their condominium suite for a house with a rental unit in Vaughan, so agent Vadim Vilensky selected six options in three communities. This three-storey townhouse – marked down several times from $1,076,900 over the latter half of 2018 – had the most potential, so they negotiated an offer of $880,000 mid-November.
“[The buyers] were used to living in a condo with about 550 square feet, so it seemed like a huge house. But after explaining the benefit of buying a 3,100-square-foot home at the price they bought it for, it just made sense,” Mr. Vilensky said.
“If you … rent out the basement, you can bring in an extra $1,500 [monthly], and it can offset the expense.”
What they got
This roughly decade-old townhouse has a modern layout with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus an unfinished basement and a built-in garage.
At the back of the 20-by-133-foot lot is a private yard and two decks. One leads directly into a recreation area on the main floor, while the deck above enters into one of two entertaining areas flanking the kitchen on the second floor.
The agent’s take
“The key was finding a house with access to the basement, and it could be finished in such a way to rent it out,” said Mr. Vilensky, who noted that few homes met that criteria.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.