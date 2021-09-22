 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers submit strong first offer to secure Newcastle house

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Nook Realty Inc.

6 Hart Court, Newcastle, Ont.

Asking price: $799,900 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $978,000 (July, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,339 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Kelly Squires, The Nook Realty Inc.

Buyers’ agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This two-storey house has a contemporary layout with an eat-in kitchen.

The Nook Realty Inc.

Agent Mary Jo Vradis had clients needing to relocate from Peel to Durham region, so she introduced them to 40 homes in various family and commuter-friendly communities over several outings. They were outbid on a few properties but managed to beat out rivals for this three-bedroom house in Newcastle, just north of Highway 401, but submitting a strong $178,100 over the asking offer.

“We went through [multiple offers scenarios] a few times, but this worked out to be the best fit,” Ms. Vradis said.

“We came prepared with a personal letter and a cheque, and the owner identified with my client and appreciated who they were and where they were coming from.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

This two-storey house has a contemporary layout with separate living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen and a rear family room with a fireplace and sliding doors to an extra wide deck.

The basement is set up with one of the house’s four bathrooms, an office and an open recreation area with double patio doors.

Between the attached garage and double driveway, four cars can also park on the 62-foot-by-135-foot property.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

This house has separate living and dining rooms and a rear family room with a fireplace and sliding doors to an extra wide deck.

The Nook Realty Inc.

“It’s a really nice pocket that’s up-and-coming,” Ms. Vradis said.

“And it has a really beautiful walkout basement and a nice layout that worked for their family.”

