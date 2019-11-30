 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers take a quick shine to Upper Beaches house

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

28 Pickering St., Toronto

Asking price: $839,900

Selling price: $975,000

Previous selling prices: $689,900 (2016); $515,000 (2014); $172,000 (1994)

Taxes: $3,538 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home's living room includes a fireplace.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

There was enough serious interest in this semi-detached house in late September that only a dozen buyers had toured the house before multiple bids were registered.

“The Beach is always hot, even when it’s a slower time of year – not that this was – but we did price the house a little under [market value] to get activity going,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“You never know if people will jump the gun or wait until the offer date. In this case … we ended up with one bully offer and by the time we let everyone know, we had two more.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has been remodelled with upgraded appliances and ceramic flooring.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-storey house has a traditional brick façade and wide covered porch, but a more contemporary interior with the main staircase between the living and dining areas. There is a fireplace in the living room.

The lower-level recreation area is also open concept with a guest room at one end.

Both bathrooms have been renovated and the kitchen remodelled with upgraded appliances, granite countertops and ceramic flooring. A new two-tiered deck overlooks the 15-foot-by-120-foot grounds.

Beyond the back gate is two-car parking accessed by a laneway.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

A two-tiered deck overlooks the backyard.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s a great starter home to get into the neighbourhood,” Ms. Cameron said. "It doesn’t sound like a starter-home price, but it is for that community.

“It had beautiful renovations and little details that made it look exceptional, and the yard was beautiful with really nice decking throughout.”

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

