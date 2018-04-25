Buyers trim back price on Richmond Hill townhouse

Open this photo in gallery The property offers more than 3,000 square feet of living space, with a double garage on a 14-by-309-foot corner lot. William Kwok

367 Bantry Ave., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,288,888

Selling price: $1,180,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $664,000 (2013); $408,500 (2005); $308,192 (2001)

Taxes: $4,881 (2018)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

To attract buyers with kids to this three-storey townhouse, it was listed just before Family Day weekend. A first offer came with conditions unacceptable to the sellers, so they waited for a better deal. A new offer from buyers with close ties to the area came in a short time later.

“The public open houses fielded over 55 visitors, many of whom were young couples with children, wanting access to the top Fraser Institute schools that 367 Bantry Ave. offers for both the public and separate board,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“The buyers appreciated the turnkey, bright, spacious, renovated options comparative to the other townhouses that were listed at the same time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen was renovated with granite and ceramic finishes. William Kwok

What they got

At the end of a row of brick houses, this three-bedroom property offers more than 3,000 square feet of living space, with a double garage on a 14-by-309-foot corner lot. There are open entertaining areas on the main and second levels and an unfinished basement. Last year, the sellers installed a new roof, a backyard pergola and a third floor balcony off a bedroom, which was also given radiant heated floors in the ensuite. The eat-in kitchen was also revamped with granite and ceramic finishes.

The agent’s take

“The property showed like a semi-detached/detached home, seen by neighbours and visitors as the largest and most beautiful townhouse on Bantry,” Ms. Lelli said.

“[The buyers] were immediately excited and drawn to the layout, designer upgrades and southeast exposure.”

The sellers also addressed the desired by some buyers for a home that paid attention to concepts of harmonious design. “My sellers ensured that their property was in-keeping with the principles of feng shui, having recognized that there is a prominent Asian demographic,” Ms. Lelli said.