Buyers unfazed by flashlight tours of Leslieville home

Done Deal

Buyers unfazed by flashlight tours of Leslieville home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

58 Rhodes Ave., Toronto.

58 Rhodes Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $1,250,000

Previous selling price: $306,000 (2003)

Taxes: $5,245 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action: This three-storey residence had some shortcomings – from its mildly sloped floors to an unfinished basement – exacerbated by poor weather conditions while it was listed mid-February. Yet, four parties more focused on its positive attributes – such as its grand size and prime location – were armed with offers.

“[Listed] at the beginning of the year, there weren’t really many other sales yet, so the jury was still out about what kind of market we were going to have this spring,” agent Sandra Pate said.

“We had 52 showings booked and probably another 60 groups came through the open houses, which was amazing because we had a big power outage one day throughout the area, but people still came.”

What they got: Built around 1910, this four-bedroom home on a 25-by-110-foot lot has separate living, dining and kitchen as well as studies on the second and third floors.

Recent updates include new hardwood floors, a new powder room and two revamped bathrooms.

The agent’s take: “It’s a fabulous, big and reasonably affordable house with four bedrooms, plus two other rooms and big living and dining rooms, family-sized kitchen, big yard and proper parking in the front. So it had a lot of things going for it,” Ms. Pate said.

“And its a [short] walk down to the beach, theatre and parks.”

