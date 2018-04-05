Buyer’s virtual visit enough to bid on Deer Park townhouse

Open this photo in gallery 98 Lawton Blvd., Toronto

98 LAWTON BLVD., TORONTO

Asking price: $2,289,000

Selling price: $2,325,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,449,000 (2014); $687,000 (2004)

Taxes: $8,836 (2017)

Days on the market: 6 days

Listing agents: Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.



The Action: Near Davisville subway station, this updated Edwardian had 60 visitors, though the next owner was not among them. They relied on virtual tours and their agent’s assessment to decide it was worth $2.325-million.

“February is typically a very active time in the market, as it is just when activity begins picking up again after Christmas holidays and January downtime. We consider February to be the start of the spring market,” agent Marni Lokash said.

“There is still less product this time of year and typically a line up of buyers, so it is expected that good homes that are priced well, sell fast.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got: Set far back from the sidewalk is this three-bedroom house with 2,440 square feet of living space spread across three floors and a detached garage at the back of the 31-by-99-foot lot.

Formal gathering can be accommodated in traditional living and dining rooms, and casual activities are better suited in a revamped eat-in kitchen with an exit to the deck or recreation areas on the second and lower levels.

The master bedroom is a private retreat with a fireplace, walk-in closet and freestanding tub in the ensuite, which is one of five bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “This home lends itself to an older family, couple or empty nesters. It’s just big enough to entertain and small enough that it doesn’t feel like too much house,” Ms. Lokash said.

“It has the feel of a traditional larger Toronto home in a convenient, compact version.”