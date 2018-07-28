Buyers warned of bidding war for coveted Entertainment District condo

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances.

8 Charlotte St., No. 2009, Toronto

Asking price: $579,000

Selling price: $685,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $369,852 (2013)

Taxes: $2,873 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Co-op agents: Rebecca Dunlop and Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

Open this photo in gallery The coveted Charlie condo tower in Toronto's Entertainment District.

The action: Agent Rebecca Dunlop spent about half a year scrutinizing downtown properties for first-time buyers. By April, they were determined to buy this one-bedroom-plus-den unit in a coveted tower, called Charlie.

“It’s a one-bedroom-plus-den, so those are pretty popular, and 8 Charlotte is pretty popular; a well-known building, so there’s always a lot of demand,” agent Rebecca Dunlop said.

“With an offer date, it’s pretty well known that there’s going to be multiple offers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got: On the 20th floor of a roughly five-year-old high-rise, this 663-square-foot suite benefits from southwest-facing windows in the den and open living and dining area. The latter also has a walkout to the balcony.

The bedroom sits behind sliding doors. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $469 cover water, heating, 24-hour concierge and use of the outdoor pool, lounges, fitness, billiards and party rooms.

The agent’s take: “It’s built really well with a classic design, and the interiors are beautiful,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“[The buyers] work on Bay Street, so they wanted to be walking distance to their office, and they’re young as well, so they’re looking to be close to bars and nightlife.”