Buyers warned of bidding war for coveted Entertainment District condo

8 Charlotte St., No. 2009, Toronto
Asking price: $579,000
Selling price: $685,000
Previous selling price: $369,852 (2013)
Taxes: $2,873 (2017)
Days on the market: Three
Co-op agents: Rebecca Dunlop and Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty
The action: Agent Rebecca Dunlop spent about half a year scrutinizing downtown properties for first-time buyers. By April, they were determined to buy this one-bedroom-plus-den unit in a coveted tower, called Charlie.
“It’s a one-bedroom-plus-den, so those are pretty popular, and 8 Charlotte is pretty popular; a well-known building, so there’s always a lot of demand,” agent Rebecca Dunlop said.
“With an offer date, it’s pretty well known that there’s going to be multiple offers.”
What they got: On the 20th floor of a roughly five-year-old high-rise, this 663-square-foot suite benefits from southwest-facing windows in the den and open living and dining area. The latter also has a walkout to the balcony.
The bedroom sits behind sliding doors. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances.
The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $469 cover water, heating, 24-hour concierge and use of the outdoor pool, lounges, fitness, billiards and party rooms.
The agent’s take: “It’s built really well with a classic design, and the interiors are beautiful,” Ms. Dunlop said.
“[The buyers] work on Bay Street, so they wanted to be walking distance to their office, and they’re young as well, so they’re looking to be close to bars and nightlife.”
