Buyers wrestle over Etobicoke side split, bumping final bid to almost $1.66-million

7 Taylorwood Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $1,489,900 (May, 2021)
Selling price: $1,659,999 (May, 2021)
Previous selling price: Not available
Taxes: $5,313 (2020)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
This side-split property was unveiled early in May, when sellers were outnumbered by shoppers hunting for homes around James Gardens. It was priced just below market value at $1,489,900, drawing interest from five buyers. The successful bid came in at $1,659,999.
“You never know until you list it what’s going to happen, but in this particular area, there was always a bidding war,” agent Ed Allan said.
“There’s more on the market now. But at the time, we were the only game in town.”
What they got
This nearly 60-year-old house offers living space staggered across four levels, including a partially finished basement.
On one side of the house, the main floor was arranged with an eat-in kitchen, as well as formal living and dining rooms. The other half of the house accommodates four bedrooms and two of the three bathrooms on the second floor. Directly below is a double garage, a recreation room with a fireplace, and access to the 56-foot-by-104-foot lot.
“People liked the layout, the size and walkout from the family room to the backyard,” Mr. Allan said.
The agent’s take
“Buyers were all … second-time homebuyers who wanted to be in the neighbourhood, close to James Gardens, Humbertown [Shopping Centre] and the airport,” Mr. Allan added.
