The three-storey Victorian home at 46 Spruce St., Toronto.

46 Spruce St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,598,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1,586,500 (April, 2023)

Taxes: $6,989 (2022)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The sellers shaved $11,500 off their ask to cut a deal after 10 days on the market.

This 120-year-old semi-detached house was last renovated in the 1980s and mostly attracted buyers looking for a property in trendy Cabbagetown ready for an update. One bidder expressed interest, but not at the list price. The sellers shaved $11,500 off their ask to cut a deal after 10 days on the market.

“For that area, it sold pretty fast,” said agent Irene Kaushansky. “There has been a lot lingering on the market in Cabbagetown for a couple months or more.”

“These days, we’re just grateful for one offer because the market is so uneven.”

What they got

It has 2,180 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, a dining room and a separate kitchen with sliding doors to a deck and yard on the 18 -by 100-foot lot.

This three-storey Victorian has a classic red brick façade, gingerbread trim and stained glass windows.

It has 2,180 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, a dining room and a separate kitchen with sliding doors to a deck and yard on the 18 -by 100-foot lot.

Fireplaces are situated in the living room and two bedrooms. The primary bedroom has direct access to one of the home’s two bathrooms.

The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

Though it lacks parking, like most homes in the area, it has easy access to street parking, and shops and transit on Parliament Street.

“Cabbagetown has a lot of three-storey homes, whether they’re semis, row houses or detached,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“This was very big and still has a lot of character, and it has access to a little park at the rear, which is a big thing.”

Though it lacks parking, like most homes in the area, it has easy access to street parking, and shops and transit on Parliament Street. “It wasn’t as much of an issue there as it may be in other neighbourhoods,” Ms. Kaushansky said.