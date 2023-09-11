Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery:

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

189 Old Yonge St., Toronto

Asking price: $6,999,000 (July, 2023)

Previous asking price: $4,999,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $6.15-million (July, 2023)

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: 22

Property days on market: 30

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery:

The recently-completed five-bedroom home features two entertaining areas, an office and luxurious dining room, all of which have herringbone hardwood flooring and 11-foot ceilings.

Open this photo in gallery:

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This new five-bedroom house was recently completed on a 101-by-150-foot lot in a high-end neighbourhood north of York Mills Road. The sellers were concerned that its location across the street from a small cemetery might scare away some bidders, so it was initially posted for sale at a dollar under $5-million. Even at that price, the first few offers were inadequate for the seller. They then reset the price at a dollar shy of $7-million. A new bidder came forward, with negotiations settling at a selling price of $6.15-million.

“If the same house, not facing the cemetery, in the neighbourhood was $7-million, and I sell this one to you for $6-million, would you consider it?” said agent Bill Thom.

“Some people won’t and some people will, even though it’s the same house, same quality, same neighbourhood, same school [district], and same transit [access], but it’s $1-million less.”

Open this photo in gallery:

The eat-in kitchen on the main floor features high-end finishes and appliances.

Open this photo in gallery:

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

What they got

This two-storey house was built with numerous up-market finishes, including a triple garage, an elevator and an in-law suite with a private staircase.

The office, dining room, two entertaining areas have herringbone hardwood flooring and 11-foot ceilings.

There’s an eat-in kitchen on the main floor and a wet bar in the recreation area downstairs. The home has a total of nine bathrooms, including a primary ensuite with a sauna.

Open this photo in gallery:

The spacious primary bedroom (above) has a large ensuite (below) with its own sauna.

Open this photo in gallery:

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“This home has a lot of attributes, like the second floor has a self-contained, almost 900-square-foot, in-law apartment with its own laundry room, kitchen, washroom, living room, and elevator access,” said Mr. Thom.

“There are not too many houses with this arrangement.”

“It has a heated driveway and front patio, and heated flooring in the basement and main floor kitchen area and hallway,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s even heated under the wood in some sections.”

Open this photo in gallery:

The second floor also houses an in-law apartment with its own kitchen, washroom, and living room.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmailOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles