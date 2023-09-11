Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

189 Old Yonge St., Toronto

Asking price: $6,999,000 (July, 2023)

Previous asking price: $4,999,000 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $6.15-million (July, 2023)

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: 22

Property days on market: 30

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Open this photo in gallery: The recently-completed five-bedroom home features two entertaining areas, an office and luxurious dining room, all of which have herringbone hardwood flooring and 11-foot ceilings.

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This new five-bedroom house was recently completed on a 101-by-150-foot lot in a high-end neighbourhood north of York Mills Road. The sellers were concerned that its location across the street from a small cemetery might scare away some bidders, so it was initially posted for sale at a dollar under $5-million. Even at that price, the first few offers were inadequate for the seller. They then reset the price at a dollar shy of $7-million. A new bidder came forward, with negotiations settling at a selling price of $6.15-million.

“If the same house, not facing the cemetery, in the neighbourhood was $7-million, and I sell this one to you for $6-million, would you consider it?” said agent Bill Thom.

“Some people won’t and some people will, even though it’s the same house, same quality, same neighbourhood, same school [district], and same transit [access], but it’s $1-million less.”

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen on the main floor features high-end finishes and appliances.

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

What they got

This two-storey house was built with numerous up-market finishes, including a triple garage, an elevator and an in-law suite with a private staircase.

The office, dining room, two entertaining areas have herringbone hardwood flooring and 11-foot ceilings.

There’s an eat-in kitchen on the main floor and a wet bar in the recreation area downstairs. The home has a total of nine bathrooms, including a primary ensuite with a sauna.

Open this photo in gallery: The spacious primary bedroom (above) has a large ensuite (below) with its own sauna.

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“This home has a lot of attributes, like the second floor has a self-contained, almost 900-square-foot, in-law apartment with its own laundry room, kitchen, washroom, living room, and elevator access,” said Mr. Thom.

“There are not too many houses with this arrangement.”

“It has a heated driveway and front patio, and heated flooring in the basement and main floor kitchen area and hallway,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s even heated under the wood in some sections.”