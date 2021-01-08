Century-old west Toronto house gets ten offers

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

8 Briarcroft Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $1,558,000 (August, 2020)

Previous selling price: $667,000 (2010); $440,000 (2002)

Taxes: $5,937 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Paul Maranger, Christian Vermast and Sameer Ismail, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action

The 100-year-old house offers 1,920 square feet of living space. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

In previous summers, many home sellers would be hard pressed to attract interested buyers before Labour Day, but this three-bedroom residence easily clocked in more than 100 visitors. Even more surprising was that one out of every ten made an offer.

“People are on summer vacation or getting their kids ready for school in a normal year, but this year … more people were in the city and fewer people were taking vacations,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“The response far exceeded anyone’s expectations. The weather was particularly nice when we launched to market in mid-August and there was very little on the market.”

What They Got

The house boasts traditional living and dining rooms. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

This nearly 100-year-old house offers 1,920 square feet of living space with original gumwood trim and traditional living and dining rooms. The former also has a fireplace.

There is an updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances. There are two full bathrooms, one is tucked in the basement where there is additional recreation space and a guest bedroom.

Off an enclosed porch is an exit to a legal front parking pad and a rear garage on the 25-foot-by-110-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take

Updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

“Being detached was certainly a huge draw as buyers are seeking their own space,” Mr. Maranger said.

“This backyard was … deep with a patio area and grass area for kids to explore, so it’s very private.”

This property is also on a child-friendly cul-de-sac, surrounded by amenities, such as highly ranked schools. “It’s one little street west of Windermere and a community unto its own, very social, very special with lots of street events,” Mr. Maranger said.

“The location is incredible with a friendly, British village feeling of Bloor Street West, and it’s walking distance to Jane subway station.”

