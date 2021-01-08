 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Century-old west Toronto house gets ten offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

8 Briarcroft Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $1,558,000 (August, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $667,000 (2010); $440,000 (2002)

Taxes: $5,937 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Paul Maranger, Christian Vermast and Sameer Ismail, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The 100-year-old house offers 1,920 square feet of living space.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In previous summers, many home sellers would be hard pressed to attract interested buyers before Labour Day, but this three-bedroom residence easily clocked in more than 100 visitors. Even more surprising was that one out of every ten made an offer.

“People are on summer vacation or getting their kids ready for school in a normal year, but this year … more people were in the city and fewer people were taking vacations,” agent Paul Maranger said.

“The response far exceeded anyone’s expectations. The weather was particularly nice when we launched to market in mid-August and there was very little on the market.”

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery

The house boasts traditional living and dining rooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This nearly 100-year-old house offers 1,920 square feet of living space with original gumwood trim and traditional living and dining rooms. The former also has a fireplace.

There is an updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances. There are two full bathrooms, one is tucked in the basement where there is additional recreation space and a guest bedroom.

Off an enclosed porch is an exit to a legal front parking pad and a rear garage on the 25-foot-by-110-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery

Updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“Being detached was certainly a huge draw as buyers are seeking their own space,” Mr. Maranger said.

“This backyard was … deep with a patio area and grass area for kids to explore, so it’s very private.”

This property is also on a child-friendly cul-de-sac, surrounded by amenities, such as highly ranked schools. “It’s one little street west of Windermere and a community unto its own, very social, very special with lots of street events,” Mr. Maranger said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The location is incredible with a friendly, British village feeling of Bloor Street West, and it’s walking distance to Jane subway station.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1850000.00
338 BERESFORD AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Live In This Beautiful Completely Renovated 4 Bdrm Family Home In The Heart Of Bloor West Village! This Stunning Home Features A Spacious Living & Formal Dining Room With A Large Eat-In Kitchen Overlooking The Mature Private Garden. Bright Modern Kitchen Opens To A Lovely Sun Porch And Sunny Private Garden! 3 Car Detached Garage Is A Bonus!**** EXTRAS **** Few Steps To Bloor & Entertainment. This 4 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom Home Is Ideal For Family Living. Wide Mutual Driveway With Triple Car Garage! All Brand New Appliances S/S Fridge, Stove, M/W,Washer& Dryer In The Bsmt. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4999229
Salesperson ANDREI MAZOUR
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1029000.00
#306 -2 OLD MILL DR, Toronto, Ontario
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES WEST REALTY
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Ideally Situated In Vibrant Bloor West Village, This South Facing Corner Suite Provides 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths In Tridel's Luxury Boutique Bldg. Contemporary Aesthetic, Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen Areas With Abundant Natural Light. Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Offers A Walk-In Closet & 3Pc Ensuite Bath. Generous Open Balcony To Enjoy Thru All Seasons. Carefree Living Just Steps To Jane Subway.**** EXTRAS **** 5 Star Condo Amenities; Near Shopping*Restaurants*Trails*Conveniences. Easy Access To Hwys*Lakeshore*Airport. 1 Underground Parking Spot Near Elevator W/Rough-In For Electric Car Charger; Oversized Locker. See Sch B For Inclusions. (id:31729)
Listing ID W5074637
Salesperson PAUL NUSCA
Brokerage BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES WEST REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
644900.00
#207 -65 SOUTHPORT ST, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK YU GROUP REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
A Hidden Gem In Swansea/High Park; Original Owner; Updated 2 Bdrm + 1.5 Baths; 997 Sq Ft (As Per Mpac); Functional Layout; Ren'd & Modern Kit (2019); 3-Pc Shower; Large L-Shaped Living & Dining W/ Walkout To Large Balcony O/L Ravine (A Nature Lover's Paradise In Summer); Walk To High Park & Lakeshore & Waterfront Trails Or Enjoy Restaurants & Shopping In Bloor West Village; Extra Long (32 Feet Parking Space); Great Maintenance Fees At $0.70 Per Sq Ft;**** EXTRAS **** Maintenance Includes Everything (All Utilities & Cable Tv & Internet;1 Parking & 1 Locker Included; Amazing Amenities: Indoor Pool, Exercise Rm, Party Rm, Tennis Court & Much More; Fridge, Stove, Washer & Dryer, All Elfs, All Wdw Coverings; (id:31729)
Listing ID W5066193
Salesperson ALBERT YU
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK YU GROUP REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3695000.00
5 GRENADIER HTS, Toronto, Ontario
BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
7
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning Muskoka Inspired Views, Only Moments From Downtown. Serene Location On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac Overlooking Grenadier Pond In High Park. Handsome, Redbrick, Centerhall Georgian. Spectacular Renovation & Restoration Combines Heritage Features W/ Modern Updates. 5 Spacious Bdrms + 2nd Flr Study. Formal Dining W/ Original Paneling. Traditionally Appointed While Perfectly Suited To Contemporary Family Life. Approx 4,865 Sqft Total Living Space.**** EXTRAS **** Imagine Your Own Cottage In The City! Thoughtfully Updated. Heated Flrs On Main & Bsmt. Finished Bsmt & Sep Entry Has Potential 2Bdrm Suite. Fabulous Swansea/High Park Location, Convenient Shops, Restaurants & Amenities +Ttc & Hwy Access. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4981055
Salesperson AVRYLL MCNAIR
Brokerage BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
679000.00
#111 -1 NEIGHBOURHOOD LANE, Toronto, Ontario
CENTURY 21 HALLMARK REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Brand New Never Occupied Large Modern 2Bed/2 Bath Corner Suite With Patio In This Boutique ""Humberside"" Condo. Open Concept, 10' Ceilings, Modern Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Wide-Plank Laminate Flooring Throughout, East Exposure. Concierge, Patio With Fire Pit, Fitness Center, Party Room, Children's Play Area, Pet Grooming Area, Guest Suites. This Building Is Both Environmentally Friendly & Security**** EXTRAS **** Stainless Steel Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Bi-Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Parking, And Locker. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4966214
Salesperson RICK SPAGNUOLO
Brokerage CENTURY 21 HALLMARK REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2748000.00
10 OLD MILL TERR, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Lambton Kingsway Jms, Our Lady Of Sorrows & Steps To Old Mill Station! Smack Dab Between Coveted Kingsway & Bloor West Village Sits This Stunning 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home W/Parking For 5. Incredible Attention To Detail Using The Finest Materials, Spacious/Bright Rooms, Perfect Home Office, Stunning Dining Room With Juliette Balcony, Wonderful Flow For Families & Entertaining, Hot Tub, Smart System, Large Bsmt W/Wine Room & Loads Of Storage & Built-Ins.**** EXTRAS **** All App's, Elf's, Tv's, Windw Cvrngs, Hot Tub, 2 Sheds, Tankless Wtr Stm (R), R/I Elec Car Chgr, Irrigation, Leak Def Stm, Cust Wine Rk, Smart Home Con4, B/I Head Brd/Bed/End Table In 3rd Bdrm. New Paint - School Bus Route (id:31729)
Listing ID W5076658
Salesperson JACQUELINE NIMER
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3288000.00
11 IVY LEA CRES, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Come Home To Modern Luxury At 11 Ivy Lea Cres.Surrounded By Mature Trees, This Custom, Contemporary Home Sits On A Premium, Private, 168-Foot Deep Lot.4+1 Bedrooms,5 Baths,Top Of The Line Appliances,Luxury Finishes And An Elevator To Take You To All Three Levels Of This Stunning Home. The Master Suite Is A True Retreat With Picture Windows Filled With The Greenery Outside, A Spa-Like Ensuite And Plenty Of Storage With Both Walk-In And Built-In Closets.**** EXTRAS **** B/I Fridge,Gas Stove,B/I Dishwasher,B/I Microwave,Wine Fridge,Washer,Dryer,Beverage Fridge(Lwlevel),Humidifier,Eneregy Efficient Hrv System,Garage Dr Opener W/Remote,All Elfs,Hwt & Cac. (id:31729)
Listing ID W5069341
Salesperson ANA SANTOS
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2195000.00
#203 -30 OLD MILL RD, Toronto, Ontario
CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Prestigious Riverhouse Residence Overlooking The Scenic Humber River. The Belvedere Is An Elegant Two Bedroom Suite Offering The Convenience Of Downtown Living Coupled With Cottage Tranquility, Nature Trails And Bike Paths In Your 'Backyard'. Over 2000 Sq Ft Of Luxurious Living With Spacious Rooms Filled With Natural Light. Custom Built In Cabinetry, Redesigned Kitchen With Granite Counters And Backsplash. Miele Appliances, Hunter Douglas Blinds.....**** EXTRAS **** See Attachment For Extra Features. The Residence Has Three Owned Parking Spots, 2 Lockers And Private Balcony, Building Amenities Include A Party Room With Caterers Kitchen, Indoor Pool, Gym, Steam Room & 24 Hour Concierge. Flexible Closing (id:31729)
Listing ID W4976419
Salesperson KARON LANGTON
Brokerage CENTURY 21 HERITAGE GROUP LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1198000.00
#104 -30 OLD MILL RD, Toronto, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
The Riverhouse - Oasis In The City. Spectacular Surroundings Of The Humber River & Historic Old Mill. Luxurious 1176 Sqft Unit W/ 2Bdr Split Layout On Ground Floor At The Second Floor Height W/Incredible Panoramic Views Of River, Feels Like A House. Extensive Upgrades, Lots Of Closets & Storage Space, Parking Near Elevator. Steps To Old Mill Subway, Walk To Bloor St, Shops, Restaurants. Enjoy The Humber Parks, Biking & Hiking Trails.**** EXTRAS **** Socially Active & Friendly Building Community Organizes Lots Of Events & Clubs For Residents. 24 Hr Concierge, Indoor Pool, Hot Tub, Steam Rm, Party Rm. Excellent School District W/Prestigious Lambton-Kingsway Jms & Etobicoke Ci, Kcs Ps (id:31729)
Listing ID W4977153
Salesperson TATIANA KNOUT
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1160000.00
#103 -30 OLD MILL RD, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Unsurpassed Luxury At The Riverhouse At The Old Mill Condos! Coveted, Upscale Location! Impeccably Well-Kept Suite W/High Quality Finishes Throughout. Split-Bedroom Layout W/Large, Bright Rooms. Spacious Den That Can Function As A Dining Room. Premium Miele Appliances. Abundance Of Built-In Storage & Cabinets. Media Centre & Fireplace W/ Balcony W/O From Living Space. Overlooks Humber River, Parks & Trails. Premium Hotel-Like Atmosphere W/Superb Amenities.**** EXTRAS **** Spacious Spa-Like Bathrooms. Plenty Of Nearby Shops, Restaurants & Cafes In The Kingsway & Bloor West Village. 24-Hour Concierge, Indoor Pool & Hot Tub, Outdoor Terrace, Steam Room, Workout Facilities, Party Room & Immediate Subway Access. (id:31729)
Listing ID W5066531
Salesperson EVAN ANDREW CHRISTENSEN
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies