Done Deal

Christie Pits semi follows pattern of strong area trades

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

942 Shaw St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1,510,000

Taxes: $4,500 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Douglas and Trevor Freeman, Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The sellers replaced the windows in updating this 60-year-old home.

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

In June, the owners of this renovated, semi-detached house close to Christie Pits Park took notice of a $1.3-million sale for an almost identical property nearby. They hoped for a similar outcome by employing the same agents.

Agent Douglas Freeman said this property differed from the earlier sale in lot size and other factors, and posted an asking price of $1,499,000. The house sold on the offer date in early July for $1.51-million.

“This home was really priced at what it was worth, versus a low-ball [price] to get a high-ball offer, because that’s where we felt the market was,” Mr. Freeman said.

“Anything at this price – give or take $100,000 either way – is affordable, and this was a move-in house.”

What they got

The kitchen was recently redesigned with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

This three-bedroom house was built about 60 years ago, but the sellers recently replaced the windows, updated the two bathrooms and redesigned the kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

On the main floor, the open living and dining areas are accented by a staircase with glass balustrade to the second floor bedrooms. The renovated basement has open recreation areas. A rear stairwell leads to the backyard and garage.

The agent’s take

The open living and dining space is accented by a staircase with a glass balustrade.

Freeman Real Estate Ltd.

“It has a good lot – 19 [feet] by 90 feet,” Mr. Freeman said. “And it was totally move-in [ready] with a potential basement apartment with a separate entrance at the back.”

