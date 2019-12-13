Church loft in Toronto’s Junction gets pre-emptive bid

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

200 Annette St., No. 6, Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000

Selling price: $1.3-million

Previous selling price: $702,000 (2012); $465,457 (2011)

Taxes: $4,360 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This heritage-designated church was renovated to accommodate eight suites in 2011. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Agent Nutan Brown planned an open house for this three-storey loft, but the weekend event never came to fruition. Before she could get people through the door, the seller had accepted a pre-emptive bid from a buyer who had taken a private tour in late September.

“My clients purchased there seven years ago and since then, only one other sale has happened [in the building],” Ms. Brown said. "So, there’s not a lot of movement there.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

In 2011, this heritage-designated church was hollowed out to accommodate eight private suites, including this 1,400-square-foot version with a street-level entrance and a rear carport accessible via a lower level recreation room.

The main floor is open concept with a dining area between the living room and kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are glass doors to a deck.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including one with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $430.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Glass doors open to this deck. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“It’s totally turnkey and beautiful,” Ms. Brown said. “[Plus] the ceiling height in the basement is ten feet, nine inches, which is incredible.”

Potential buyers were also drawn to the building’s residential setting. “The location is fantastic between High Park, the Junction and Bloor West Village,” Ms. Brown said.

“And the subway is maybe a ten-minute walk, so it’s a very convenient location.”

