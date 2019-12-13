 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Church loft in Toronto’s Junction gets pre-emptive bid

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

200 Annette St., No. 6, Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000

Selling price: $1.3-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $702,000 (2012); $465,457 (2011)

Taxes: $4,360 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This heritage-designated church was renovated to accommodate eight suites in 2011.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Agent Nutan Brown planned an open house for this three-storey loft, but the weekend event never came to fruition. Before she could get people through the door, the seller had accepted a pre-emptive bid from a buyer who had taken a private tour in late September.

“My clients purchased there seven years ago and since then, only one other sale has happened [in the building],” Ms. Brown said. "So, there’s not a lot of movement there.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

In 2011, this heritage-designated church was hollowed out to accommodate eight private suites, including this 1,400-square-foot version with a street-level entrance and a rear carport accessible via a lower level recreation room.

Story continues below advertisement

The main floor is open concept with a dining area between the living room and kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are glass doors to a deck.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including one with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $430.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Glass doors open to this deck.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“It’s totally turnkey and beautiful,” Ms. Brown said. “[Plus] the ceiling height in the basement is ten feet, nine inches, which is incredible.”

Potential buyers were also drawn to the building’s residential setting. “The location is fantastic between High Park, the Junction and Bloor West Village,” Ms. Brown said.

“And the subway is maybe a ten-minute walk, so it’s a very convenient location.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies