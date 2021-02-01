CityPlace condo priced under $500,000 to attract bidders

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Realty

10 Capreol Court, No. 619, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $580,000 (October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $308,000 (2014); $251,378 (2011)

Taxes: $2,123 (2020)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a building that sits across the street from Canoe Landing Park. Keller Williams Referred Realty

There was an excess of inventory in the dense high-rise area west of the CN Tower last fall, so this one-bedroom-plus-den suite was staged and priced under $500,000 to enhance its appeal. The following week, the seller counter-offered on a few promising bids and finally accepted a $580,000 bid.

“In the past, a property would go within a week if you were to hold back on offers,” agent Delila Law said. “Now, that’s not necessarily the case.”

“We offloaded early in the fall, so we priced it low and were able to garner enough interest on offer night.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The principal room opens to a balcony. Keller Williams Referred Realty

In a high-rise tower across from Canoe Landing Park, this 613-square-foot suite has a modern design with a central kitchen finished with granite counters and an open principal room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a walkout to a balcony.

Off to the side is a den, bedroom, four-piece bathroom and ensuite laundry machines. A storage locker and parking spot complete the package.

Water and heating costs are included in monthly fees of $488, as well as use of concierge and amenities, such as an indoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit overlooks a large courtyard. Keller Williams Referred Realty

“What differentiates this unit from other units in the building was that it has a very large den, which didn’t have a door, but was large enough to be a bedroom,” Ms. Law said.

“There’s also an entire section of built-in pantries that some other layouts did not have, and I liked the fact it overlooked the courtyard.”

