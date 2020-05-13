 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Cityscape Terrace sellers rush to market ahead of shutdown

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Jordan Prussky Photography

500 Richmond St. W., No. 307, Toronto

Asking price: $999,900

Selling price: $984,500

Previous selling prices: $450,450 (2011); $437,500 (2009); $380,000 (2006); $263,500 (2002); $193,338 (2000)

Taxes: $3,486 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

The two-storey suite has two bedrooms upstairs and an open principal room below.

Jordan Prussky Photography

During first half of March, agent Christopher Bibby rushed to list three suites as sellers sensed a global pandemic might impact the local real estate market. In the case of this two-storey unit at Cityscape Terrace, it was deep cleaned, staged, filmed and photographed in less than 48 hours. The sellers moved out, which allowed for a dozen showings, and returned after a deal was signed on Friday the 13th.

“We were pushing everything out as fast as possible because we had an idea of what was about to come,” Mr. Bibby said.

“When Premier Doug Ford announced the closure of non-essential businesses that’s when a lot of transactions came to a halt, so our timing was ideal.”

What they got

The kitchen was given new granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove.

Jordan Prussky Photography

This 20-year-old mid-rise is well known for its collection of large two-storey suites, such as this 1,141-square-foot version. It has two bedrooms upstairs and an open principal room below with access to a south-facing balcony.

The semi-ensuite bathroom was recently updated, and the kitchen was given new granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove.

The unit comes with laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Water costs are covered by monthly fees of $610.

The agent’s take

The third-floor unit has unexpected vistas.

Jordan Prussky Photography

“A lot of neighbouring buildings along Brant and King [streets] have more one-bedroom units from 400 to 600 square feet or two bedroom [plans] around 800 square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.

“This almost feels like a townhouse more than anything else.”

This third-floor unit also has unexpected vistas. “One of the unique features is that, where we were situated in the building, you had a south view all the way down Brant Street,” Mr. Bibby said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

