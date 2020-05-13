Cityscape Terrace sellers rush to market ahead of shutdown

500 Richmond St. W., No. 307, Toronto
Asking price: $999,900
Selling price: $984,500
Previous selling prices: $450,450 (2011); $437,500 (2009); $380,000 (2006); $263,500 (2002); $193,338 (2000)
Taxes: $3,486 (2019)
Days on the market: Four
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
During first half of March, agent Christopher Bibby rushed to list three suites as sellers sensed a global pandemic might impact the local real estate market. In the case of this two-storey unit at Cityscape Terrace, it was deep cleaned, staged, filmed and photographed in less than 48 hours. The sellers moved out, which allowed for a dozen showings, and returned after a deal was signed on Friday the 13th.
“We were pushing everything out as fast as possible because we had an idea of what was about to come,” Mr. Bibby said.
“When Premier Doug Ford announced the closure of non-essential businesses that’s when a lot of transactions came to a halt, so our timing was ideal.”
What they got
This 20-year-old mid-rise is well known for its collection of large two-storey suites, such as this 1,141-square-foot version. It has two bedrooms upstairs and an open principal room below with access to a south-facing balcony.
The semi-ensuite bathroom was recently updated, and the kitchen was given new granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove.
The unit comes with laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Water costs are covered by monthly fees of $610.
The agent’s take
“A lot of neighbouring buildings along Brant and King [streets] have more one-bedroom units from 400 to 600 square feet or two bedroom [plans] around 800 square feet,” Mr. Bibby said.
“This almost feels like a townhouse more than anything else.”
This third-floor unit also has unexpected vistas. “One of the unique features is that, where we were situated in the building, you had a south view all the way down Brant Street,” Mr. Bibby said.
