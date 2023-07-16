25 Fontenay Crt. No. 1605, Toronto

Asking price: $529,900 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $535,000 (June, 2023)

Previous selling price: $496,500 (May, 2020)

Taxes: $2,074 (2022)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Natercia Cacador, Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit had an estimated value of about $529,900, so it was simply listed for that amount and deep cleaned.Handout

In a high-rise across from the Humber River and Scarlett Woods Golf Course, this one-bedroom unit had an estimated value of about $529,900, so it was simply listed for that amount and deep cleaned. The condo, located in a building that had three other units for sale, attracted two offers, including one that was $5,100 above asking.

“At that moment of time, with higher interest rates, I didn’t think it would sell over the asking price,” said agent Natercia Cacador.

“One unit sold below asking, and another one did as well, and one is currently available that hadn’t sold yet. Our [advantage] was a combination of showing really well and being listed at the right price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are sliding doors to a balcony from the open principal room.Handout

This roughly 600-square-foot unit has a U-shaped kitchen and an open principal room with sliding doors to a balcony.

Essentials include a four-piece bathroom and stacked laundry machines, plus a locker and parking spot.

Each month, fees of $566 pay for water, heating, 24-hour concierge and recreation facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The roughly 600-square-foot unit has a U-shaped kitchen.Handout

“It’s a pretty standard one-bedroom with just over 600 square feet,” Ms. Cacador said. “It had a balcony that was 100 square feet, so that added to the spaciousness of it, so it didn’t feel small.”

Amenities are also scattered throughout the two-tower complex and neighbourhood. “It’s walking distance to a lot of public transit and the Humber River,” Ms. Cacador said.

“Twenty-five Fontenay has retail on the main level, and it’s got every convenience you need day-to-day, like a dentist, an optometrist, a café and a hair stylist. It’s also like a resort, you’ve got everything you need, like an indoor pool, a gym, two party rooms and a rooftop deck with cabanas, lounge chairs and barbecue area.”