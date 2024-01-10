Open this photo in gallery: Jordan Prussky Photography

35 Church St., No. 703, Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000 (November, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,495,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1,460,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $300,000 (March, 1994)

Taxes: $5,363 (2023)

Property days on market: 68

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: A solarium is accessible from one bedroom and the living room.Jordan Prussky Photography

In a roughly 40-year-old condo building at Church and Front streets, this 1,723-square-foot corner suite has a prime spot on the seventh floor overlooking the iconic Gooderham Building, also known as the Flatiron Building. The owners failed to find a buyer in their first few weeks on the market, so they tried a common strategy; cancel the listing and relist immediately at the same asking price, a move that puts the property back at the top of the list of online property search results. About a week later, they landed a deal $35,000 short of their list price.

“What made this unit very distinct is it was in the southwest corner of the building, so in the solarium and on the south side and west side of this unit, you had a completely unobstructed and protected view of the Flatiron Building/Gooderham Building,” said agent Christopher Bibby.

“If we were unsuccessful, we’d have that spring market to target. But the fact there was no competition and there was nothing quite like this listed for some time, we had some optimism.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has windows in every room other than the eat-in kitchen and the two bathrooms.Jordan Prussky Photography

This two-bedroom suite has windows in every room other than the eat-in kitchen and the two bathrooms. A solarium is accessible from one bedroom and the living room.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. A monthly fee of $1,563 covers water, cable, concierge and use of common amenities, such as the indoor pool and squash/racquet court.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Jordan Prussky Photography

“Everybody coming in just loved the fact the bedrooms were separated, and it had a proper solarium, dining room, living room and enclosed kitchen,” said Mr. Bibby. “So it really felt like a home.”

“A lot of [interested] buyers in there love to get out, walk and take advantage of the local amenities, be it Berczy Park or be it St. Lawrence Market. And you have quick access to the harbourfront, Financial District and Entertainment District.”