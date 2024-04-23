Co-op apartment along the Rosedale Ravine gets two offers

Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

16 Rosedale Rd., No. 819, Toronto

Asking price: $998,000 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $981,000 (February, 2024)

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: 44

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The two-bedroom unit has parquet flooring and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The action

About 20 buyers toured this 1,166-square-foot suite, undeterred by the extra steps and special financing required to purchase a unit in a co-op building. With few other options in the low-rise buildings hugging the Rosedale Ravine, it received two bids and sold $17,000 shy of the list price.

“It was a time when there wasn’t really anything for sale, so we capitalized on that,” said agent Andrew Ipekian.

“The nice thing about a co-op is you get a lot more space than you would in a traditional condo. But financing is a lot more challenging than a traditional condo. As well, you need to go through an interview process to be accepted into the building.”

The galley was updated to include tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.

What they got

This two-bedroom unit has parquet flooring, pot lights and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. The galley kitchen has been updated tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances.

The primary bedroom has his and her’s closets and one of the unit’s two bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $1,758 cover water, heating, cable, and taxes, plus 24-hour concierge and use of a gym and outdoor pool.

The unit comes with a storage locker but not an assigned parking spot. Rental parking spots range from $50 to $90 a month. Subway stations on Bloor and Yonge streets are about half a kilometre away, along with a variety of restaurants and shops.

The primary bedroom has his and her's closets and one of the unit's two bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“A lot of people [visiting] live in Rosedale already or were familiar with living in such a great neighbourhood and wanted to stay,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“Compared to newer condos being built today, this gives them a generous amount of space and feeling like their current home they were transitioning out of.