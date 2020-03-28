 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Coming LRT line heightens interest in older east end condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Advantage Realty

330 McCowan Rd., No. 201, Toronto

Asking price: $389,000

Selling price: $410,000

Previous selling prices: $135,000 (2010); $120,000 (2005); $126,916 (1992)

Taxes: $1,096 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

The unit is in the 30-year-old Sterling Club building.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Just south of a stretch of restaurants and businesses along Eglinton Avenue East, this one-bedroom unit with a solarium was listed at $389,000, an asking price based on recent transactions in the two-tower complex.

Over two days in late January about 20 potential buyers ventured inside. A day later four returned with purchase offers.

“We had it professionally staged and it looked beautiful, together with the fact it came to market at a time when there was nothing [else] to look at. So we had a lot of eyes on the listing in a short time,” agent Carol Foderick said.

“There had been another unit with the same floor plan – but a superior view – that sold for less [than our unit] a few weeks before, so the level of competition was unexpected, but welcome.”

What they got

A separate solarium is attached to the main living space.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Sterling Club building is about 30 years old, but the lobby and hallways were recently renovated, and some owners have updated their suites, as was the case with this second-floor unit with a new kitchen and bathroom.

There’s a central living and dining area and separate solarium and bedroom.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $549 cover utilities and use of amenities, such as the pool and squash court.

The agent’s take

The unit has an updated kitchen.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

“It’s literally a three-minute walk to the GO station, which gets you to Union station in under 20 minutes door to door, and also the Eglinton Crosstown [LRT] – when it’s completed – will be about a ten-minute commute from there,” Ms. Foderick said.

“As we have changes to the transit landscape in the city, it brings attention to areas previously overlooked and undervalued, like this stretch of Eglinton Avenue East.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

