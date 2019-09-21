 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate 'Coming Soon' sign helps speed sale of Jane Street investment property

Done Deal

‘Coming Soon’ sign helps speed sale of Jane Street investment property

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
380/382 Jane St., Toronto

Asking price: $1.3-million

Selling price: $1.3-million

Taxes: $4,773 (2018)

Days on the market: 0

Listing and co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group

The action

Some buyers dislike the idea of living on a busy road such as Jane Street, but the sellers of this duplex used its location to their advantage by placing a “Coming Soon” sign on their front lawn before it hit the market early June.

“On Jane Street, there’s lots of traffic and walk-bys, so these [buyers] knew this was coming and they were poised and ready,” said agent Nutan Brown.

“They more or less wanted a duplex and they don’t come up that often.”

What they got

This 90-year-old brick house on a 24-foot-by-138-foot lot is divided into two two-bedroom apartments above ground and an unfinished basement, with shared laundry facilities.

The main-floor suite consists of a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and an updated kitchen, as well as a four-piece bathroom. The apartment on the second floor is a near mirror image, but also has a sunroom.

For parking, there is a double garage at the end of a mutual driveway.

The agent’s take

“For an investment property, it was terrific because there are two units and the basement is also a very good height, so that could be finished to create additional rental opportunities,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s around the same vintage as most of the neighbourhood, so it has lots of good woodwork, old hardwood floors, fireplaces and lots of character.”

The proximity to amenities was another major asset. “It’s a fantastic location because it’s close to transit, it’s in a good school district and you can walk out your door and be in Bloor West Village in 10 minutes,” Ms. Brown said.

“[Also], there are lots of great new shops around Jane and Annette, they call [the area] Baby Point Gates.”

