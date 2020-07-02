‘Coming Soon’ sign lures Riverside buyer to quick sale

26 Wardell St., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $1.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $203,000 (1999)

Taxes: $3,211 (2019)

Days on the market: one

Listing agents: Suzanne Lewis and Breanna Rothe, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery The Victorian house was recently renovated with new floorings and bathroom.

The seller of this red-brick Victorian began several renovations in January – such as new flooring and a new bathroom upstairs – aiming to get it on the market by mid-March. With the renovations done, staging began, and a few eager potential buyers managed to arrange “preview” tours. Hours after the property officially hit the market, one of those parties returned with a $1.1-million offer, a short closing date and a letter about their deep ties to the street, all of which won over the seller.

“We were worried about COVID coming … but we were also worried about the seller being stuck there,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“There was another listing on the street that I’m assuming [the buyers] went to see and it didn’t work out for them. And then they saw our ‘Coming Soon’ sign, so their agent called me to tell them a little more about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house has three bedrooms. Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This three-bedroom row house on a 15-by-55-foot lot lies directly across from a narrow strip of parkland hugging the downtown rail corridor sandwiched between Dundas and Queen Streets.

The formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors and crown mouldings. The kitchen features a replica tin ceiling and a walkout to the patio and garden.

The basement provides an extra recreation area and bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has a replica tin ceiling and a walkout to the patio and garden.

“It has a lot of original features from the late 1800s,” Ms. Lewis said.

“Some newer homes that have been redone lose a lot of character, but this still had medallions, stained glass, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, super high ceilings on the second floor and an attic that could be converted into another half-storey in the future.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.