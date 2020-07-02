 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

‘Coming Soon’ sign lures Riverside buyer to quick sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

26 Wardell St., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $1.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $203,000 (1999)

Taxes: $3,211 (2019)

Days on the market: one

Listing agents: Suzanne Lewis and Breanna Rothe, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The Victorian house was recently renovated with new floorings and bathroom.

The seller of this red-brick Victorian began several renovations in January – such as new flooring and a new bathroom upstairs – aiming to get it on the market by mid-March. With the renovations done, staging began, and a few eager potential buyers managed to arrange “preview” tours. Hours after the property officially hit the market, one of those parties returned with a $1.1-million offer, a short closing date and a letter about their deep ties to the street, all of which won over the seller.

“We were worried about COVID coming … but we were also worried about the seller being stuck there,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.

“There was another listing on the street that I’m assuming [the buyers] went to see and it didn’t work out for them. And then they saw our ‘Coming Soon’ sign, so their agent called me to tell them a little more about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house has three bedrooms.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

This three-bedroom row house on a 15-by-55-foot lot lies directly across from a narrow strip of parkland hugging the downtown rail corridor sandwiched between Dundas and Queen Streets.

The formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors and crown mouldings. The kitchen features a replica tin ceiling and a walkout to the patio and garden.

The basement provides an extra recreation area and bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a replica tin ceiling and a walkout to the patio and garden.

“It has a lot of original features from the late 1800s,” Ms. Lewis said.

“Some newer homes that have been redone lose a lot of character, but this still had medallions, stained glass, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, super high ceilings on the second floor and an attic that could be converted into another half-storey in the future.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies