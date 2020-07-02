‘Coming Soon’ sign lures Riverside buyer to quick sale

26 Wardell St., Toronto
Asking price: $899,000
Selling price: $1.1-million
Previous selling price: $203,000 (1999)
Taxes: $3,211 (2019)
Days on the market: one
Listing agents: Suzanne Lewis and Breanna Rothe, Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The Action
The seller of this red-brick Victorian began several renovations in January – such as new flooring and a new bathroom upstairs – aiming to get it on the market by mid-March. With the renovations done, staging began, and a few eager potential buyers managed to arrange “preview” tours. Hours after the property officially hit the market, one of those parties returned with a $1.1-million offer, a short closing date and a letter about their deep ties to the street, all of which won over the seller.
“We were worried about COVID coming … but we were also worried about the seller being stuck there,” agent Suzanne Lewis said.
“There was another listing on the street that I’m assuming [the buyers] went to see and it didn’t work out for them. And then they saw our ‘Coming Soon’ sign, so their agent called me to tell them a little more about it.”
What they got
This three-bedroom row house on a 15-by-55-foot lot lies directly across from a narrow strip of parkland hugging the downtown rail corridor sandwiched between Dundas and Queen Streets.
The formal living and dining rooms have hardwood floors and crown mouldings. The kitchen features a replica tin ceiling and a walkout to the patio and garden.
The basement provides an extra recreation area and bathroom.
The agent’s take
“It has a lot of original features from the late 1800s,” Ms. Lewis said.
“Some newer homes that have been redone lose a lot of character, but this still had medallions, stained glass, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, super high ceilings on the second floor and an attic that could be converted into another half-storey in the future.”
