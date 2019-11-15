 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Commuter-friendly location drives buyers to custom Etobicoke home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

75 York View Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2.188-million

Selling price: $2.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,734 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing and co-op agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The entertaining areas are adorned with rich hardwood floors and intricate trims.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

Agent Luisa Piccirilli was focused in late September on increasing traffic to this house by way of an online marketing campaign. Once there, many visitors were taken with the short commute to the Queensway’s shops, eateries, parks and easy of access to major highways.

“We had a lot of local buyers and also some people coming from Woodbridge and different parts of the city,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“The big appeal there is the proximity to downtown Toronto and the airport, and also the great schools in the immediate neighbourhood.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This roughly eight-year-old two-storey house on a 41-foot-by-133-foot lot has four bedrooms, an upper den and five bathrooms, plus a finished basement and interior access to the double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The high quality craftsmanship is evident though small details and the arched portico, rich hardwood floors and intricate trim adorning two entertaining areas on the main floor. One of those spaces also has coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace.

The rear kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and double doors to a covered deck, patio, hot tub and private south-facing backyard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The backyard boasts a covered deck and a hot tub.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

“It was a custom home, built from the ground up, with a really nice lot and beautiful upgrades, so it didn’t have a stucco exterior, but stone and brick,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“It had every upgrade you could possibly want in a house; it had a generator as well and all these little things that add up.”

