Commuter-friendly location drives buyers to custom Etobicoke home

75 York View Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $2.188-million
Selling price: $2.1-million
Taxes: $7,734 (2019)
Days on the market: 11
Listing and co-op agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.
The action
Agent Luisa Piccirilli was focused in late September on increasing traffic to this house by way of an online marketing campaign. Once there, many visitors were taken with the short commute to the Queensway’s shops, eateries, parks and easy of access to major highways.
“We had a lot of local buyers and also some people coming from Woodbridge and different parts of the city,” Ms. Piccirilli said.
“The big appeal there is the proximity to downtown Toronto and the airport, and also the great schools in the immediate neighbourhood.”
What they got
This roughly eight-year-old two-storey house on a 41-foot-by-133-foot lot has four bedrooms, an upper den and five bathrooms, plus a finished basement and interior access to the double garage.
The high quality craftsmanship is evident though small details and the arched portico, rich hardwood floors and intricate trim adorning two entertaining areas on the main floor. One of those spaces also has coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace.
The rear kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and double doors to a covered deck, patio, hot tub and private south-facing backyard.
The agent’s take
“It was a custom home, built from the ground up, with a really nice lot and beautiful upgrades, so it didn’t have a stucco exterior, but stone and brick,” Ms. Piccirilli said.
“It had every upgrade you could possibly want in a house; it had a generator as well and all these little things that add up.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.