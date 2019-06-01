Competing buyers bid up a two-bedroom Leslieville bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Estate Realty

1313 Dundas St. E., Toronto

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $861,000

Previous selling prices: $731,313 (2017); $345,000 (2009); $350,555 (Aug. 2007); $207,000 (June 2007)

Taxes: $3,239 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Co-op agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living area is separate from the dining room. Royal LePage Estate Realty

Clients of agent Mary Jo Vradis were set on buying a condominium suite in the Danforth East community for less than $900,000. But after finding little to their liking in several high-rise buildings, they decided to broaden their search and ended up in a back and forth battle with other bidders over this semi-detached bungalow in early March.

“We were looking at condos, but the spaces were so small, it didn’t make same, so [the buyers] decided they wanted to look at a house … but it was very competitive,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It was mostly the location they wanted more than anything, so to get this in their price point, with all the benefits it had, was great.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Along with the two-bedroom main floor, the finished basement provides extra living space. Royal LePage Estate Realty

This more than 100-year-old bungalow spans the width of a 25-foot-by-56-foot lot with a private south-facing backyard and stairs to a 300-square-foot rooftop deck.

Various owners have renovated the interior and it now has a modern, open-concept kitchen, separate living and dining areas and an L-shaped recreation space on the lower level. Both floors have pot lights and full bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home now has a modern, open-concept kitchen. Royal LePage Estate Realty

“It’s an amazing condo alternative because it’s a semi-detached bungalow in prime Leslieville,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It has a lot more living space than it seems because there are two bedrooms on the main floor and it has a whole finished basement.”

The outdoor space was just as expansive. “It’s got this big back patio, backyard and rooftop terrace, which is nice and private,” Ms. Vradis said. “It’s a huge feature and very rare.”

