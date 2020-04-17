Competing offers for Mississauga semi

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

1244 Nigel Rd., Mississauga, Ont.

Asking price: $639,000

Selling price: $667,200

Previous selling price: $500,000 (2017)

Taxes: $2,983 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The listing agent views the house as 'a good opportunity to live in and update.'

It has been many years since a home has sold on this quiet street less than a ten-minute walk from the Clarkson GO station in Mississauga. So as soon as this semi-detached house came on the market in late January, the sellers received several purchase offers.

“It’s a very short street and it’s not a through street – so there’s not a ton of traffic on it. And there’s very low turnover, so we had a lot of interest very quickly,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“It was certainly not underpriced, in fact, we were optimistic in our pricing because there was nothing else for sale at that time of year.”

What they got

The home has a good-sized yard.

This 1950s-era, two-storey, brick house has a traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms sandwiching the main hallway.

There are three bedrooms on the upper floor and a recreation room in the lower level.

The 30-by 104-foot has a mutual driveway shared with the neighbour. Around the back is a private yard and a deck with access into the eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good opportunity to live in and update," Ms. Kaushansky said. "It wasn’t one of those homes you had to gut before you could move in,”

It also has a nice yard because for a semi, it was on a good-sized lot.”

