Open this photo in gallery: The one-bedroom plus den unit is in the Minto Quantum buildings across from the Eglinton subway station.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

2181 Yonge St., No. 2203, Toronto

Asking price: $689,900 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $725,000 (May, 2023)

Taxes: $2,932 (2022)

Days on the market: nine

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Jack Samuel, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Just off the U-shaped kitchen is a laundry closet with stacked appliances and open den.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This one-bedroom plus den unit is in the Minto Quantum buildings across from the Eglinton subway station. There are almost 900 suites in the two high-rise towers, but this was the only unit for sale at the start of May. Two bidders came forward, with one offering $35,100 over the asking price and a closing date at the end of the month to sweeten the pot.

“It’s on a higher floor, it was staged, and no one was living there, so we were able to make it look really good,” said agent Ira Jelinek. “There were no problems with showings at any time.”

“We weren’t expecting more than listing price but were pleasantly surprised after receiving multiple offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The suite has 685 square feet of living space and a balcony.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 15-year-old suite has 685 square feet of living space with walls of south-facing windows in the bedroom and a balcony spanning the width of the living room.

An open den is tucked across from the U-shaped kitchen and a laundry closet with stacked appliances.

The unit includes parking and a storage locker. Monthly fees of $602 cover heating, 24-hour concierge, and use of the recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The windows are south-facing in the bedroom.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“The building is a bit older, so you get more space inside,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“A typical one-bedroom plus den today is like 550 square feet, and this one is close to 700 square feet.”

“The complex is great; it has an indoor pool and an amazing gym,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“And it’s right across from Yonge and Eglinton, so you have the subway there, the upcoming LRT, the movie theatre, other amenities, and everything you need.”