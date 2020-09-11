 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Condo at Yonge and St. Clair sells for full price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Delisle Ave., No. 904, Toronto

Asking price: $1,395,000

Selling price: $1,395,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $857,500 (2015)

Taxes: $5,053 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The layout is modern.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Agent Dino Capocci said he had more buyers doing online searches of his properties this summer, but some still wanted to see things in-person. Despite building restrictions for health safety, this two-bedroom plus den unit had five visits in late June.

“We had very few showings – but it sold for full price,” Mr. Capocci said.

“I’ve only sold one [property] with no showings and that was in April,” he said. “People, at the end of the day, still want to touch, feel and see.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living, cooking and dining areas are open concept.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

More than $200,000 was spent modernizing this 16-year-old suite with upscale features, such as hardwood floors, crown mouldings and custom millwork.

The layout is modern with open concept living, cooking and dining areas.

Meanwhile, the den and bedrooms are all completely enclosed and separated from each other. The master suite is distinguished with a walk-in closet, private bathroom and one of two walkouts to a balcony.

There’s ensuite laundry, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,215 pay for water and concierge and the use of fitness, media and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The suite has upscale features, such as hardwood floors, crown mouldings and custom millwork.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“In this area at Yonge and St. Clair, there’s a big appetite for larger condos – in this case over 1,300 square feet – that are finished,” Mr. Capocci said. “We’re getting a lot of people downsizing from a house and they don’t want to do [renovations].

“It had a true den, and the south view was very coveted as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies