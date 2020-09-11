Condo at Yonge and St. Clair sells for full price

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Delisle Ave., No. 904, Toronto

Asking price: $1,395,000

Selling price: $1,395,000

Previous selling price: $857,500 (2015)

Taxes: $5,053 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The layout is modern.

Agent Dino Capocci said he had more buyers doing online searches of his properties this summer, but some still wanted to see things in-person. Despite building restrictions for health safety, this two-bedroom plus den unit had five visits in late June.

“We had very few showings – but it sold for full price,” Mr. Capocci said.

“I’ve only sold one [property] with no showings and that was in April,” he said. “People, at the end of the day, still want to touch, feel and see.”

What they got

The living, cooking and dining areas are open concept.

More than $200,000 was spent modernizing this 16-year-old suite with upscale features, such as hardwood floors, crown mouldings and custom millwork.

The layout is modern with open concept living, cooking and dining areas.

Meanwhile, the den and bedrooms are all completely enclosed and separated from each other. The master suite is distinguished with a walk-in closet, private bathroom and one of two walkouts to a balcony.

There’s ensuite laundry, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,215 pay for water and concierge and the use of fitness, media and party rooms.

The agent’s take

The suite has upscale features, such as hardwood floors, crown mouldings and custom millwork.

“In this area at Yonge and St. Clair, there’s a big appetite for larger condos – in this case over 1,300 square feet – that are finished,” Mr. Capocci said. “We’re getting a lot of people downsizing from a house and they don’t want to do [renovations].

“It had a true den, and the south view was very coveted as well.”

