Condo in converted Toronto heritage home gets a first-day offer

Asking price: $749,000

Selling price: $825,000

Previous selling prices: $520,000 (2014); $498,000 (2013); $455,000 (2011); $326,000 (2008); $237,000 (2003)

Taxes: $3,305 (2018)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

The action: Every few years, a homeownership opportunity emerges in a condominium townhouse community near Sherbourne station. The seller of this 1,250-square-foot unit turned down an offer on the first day of marketing in late June, but accepted another following verbal negotiations over its price a few days later.

“It’s so unique, not just in the complex, but in the city, as it’s only a one-bedroom and one-bath [plan], although it has very generous square footage,” agent Christopher Kowal said.

“People looking for one-bedroom, one-bathroom units are [often searching] under the $600,000 range, so I had to price this strategically so it wouldn’t be too high to prohibit anyone from looking at it, but not so low it looked underpriced.”

What they got: Mixed within an enclave composed primarily of four-storey townhouses built about two decades ago are a few Victorian mansions retrofitted with smaller residences.

One mansion was divided into three units, including this two-storey suite spanning the main and lower levels. The main floor has street-level entry from the front porch and the lower floor has access to garage parking and a 275-square-foot terrace.

Interior appointments range from 10-foot ceilings and oak hardwood floors, to a gas fireplace in the combined living and dining area, and quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

Water is included in the $720 monthly maintenance fee.

The agent’s take: “It’s very unusual to see a very beautiful heritage Victorian house converted into a condo,” Mr. Kowal said.

“So it’s a little deceiving from the street. It looks like when you walk into it, you own the entire house, but it’s really just the main floor and basement.”

The over-century-old unit is equally surprising once inside. “The finishes are gorgeous, and it has a very private sunken terrace off of the bedroom on the lower level,” Mr. Kowal said.