Condo in Distillery District ‘wedge’ sells on second listing

Open this photo in gallery

33 Mill St., No. 312, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $999,000

Previous selling price: $415,443 (2009)

Taxes: $4,166 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

The unit is in the Pure Spirit building on the western edge of the Distillery District.

This two-bedroom suite at the Pure Spirit building at the gateway into the Distillery District has a unique triangular footprint. It was listed for a month in late spring with a price of $1.025-million, but buyer interest was low. The owner sold off a surplus parking spot, readjusted the price to $999,000 and brought it back to market this fall.

“The second parking space didn’t add as much value as we thought, so we cancelled the listing and put it back up after Labour Day,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“It was extremely different the second time around in terms of interest and number of people coming through, so maybe being just below $1-milllion was the solution.”

What they got

This 1,200-square-foot unit is flanked by walls of windows on both sides of the V-shaped main room.

Art galleries and shops fill out the base of this 10-year-old high-rise on a triangular podium that comes to pointed tip where it meets Parliament Street. This 1,200-square-foot unit is flanked by walls of windows on either side of the V-shaped principal room and Scavolini kitchen.

Hardwood floors and exposed concrete ceilings give the unit a loft feel. There are two bathrooms and laundry machines. A storage locker and the single parking spot are included.

Monthly fees of $833 pay for water, heating, concierge, gym, rooftop deck and pool.

The agent’s take

Hardwood floors and an exposed ceiling give the unit the feeling of a loft.

“This was a very unique, iconic unit in the Distillery because it’s in the wedge,” Mr. Bibby said. “Of that particular layout, there are only four in the building.”

“As you look west, you have the view of the city, the Esplanade and the CN Tower, so it’s a beautiful space.”

