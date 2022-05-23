Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

295 Adelaide St., No. 3402, Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $900,000 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $785,000 (June, 2019); $488,621 (January, 2015)

Taxes: $3,319 (2021)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Andrew Unsworth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-bedroom corner suite has a central location in a building with five-star amenities.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

THE ACTION

There was no way to hide the unusual two-bathroom setup in this two-bedroom corner suite, so it became a talking point that distinguished it from other options in the Entertainment District this spring.

“Almost everyone explained that they loved the property, but for the “crazy” bathroom, “communal” bathroom, “nutso” bathroom, etcetera,” said agent Andrew Unsworth.

“The bathrooms share a single shower in the middle with open air between the respective bathroom spaces with toilets and sinks.

“It means that in order to ensure privacy, one must climb through the shower to the other bathroom and lock his/her roommate’s door. Of course, one must then remember to unlock said roommate’s door to avoid a fight later.”

During the second week of marketing, buyers warmed up to the layout and offers rolled in, including two sent hours apart.

“We got an initial low-ball [offer] and many testing me with informal offers over the phone, so it’s clear there were a lot of bargain hunters at this stage,” Mr. Unsworth said.

“In the end we had two fantastic buyers who loved the space, and I was able to get a bidding war going, so we got our price and more.”

The unique layout includes two separate bathrooms that share a single shower in the middle with open air between.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

WHAT THEY GOT

This seven-year-old unit was designed with the bedrooms on opposite sides of an open principal room with windows on two sides and a balcony in the northwest corner.

The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and stacked laundry machines, plus a locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $593 cover water and heating bills.

The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and stacked laundry machines.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“It’s a nice building that’s super central,” said Mr. Unsworth.

“The amenities are five-star with an indoor pool, a hot tub, sauna, and an outdoor terrace where you can barbecue.”

