Condo shoppers in early stages of pandemic cut a quick deal

Open this photo in gallery Jordan Prussky Photography

111 Bathurst St., No. 1005, Toronto

Asking price: $1,185,000

Selling price: $1,175,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,972 (2019)

Monthly maintenance fees: $544

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery This two-bedroom corner suite in the OneEleven building was an unusual offering listed early March. Jordan Prussky Photography

Only one bedroom is provided in most of the units at the OneEleven building, so this two-bedroom corner suite was an unusual offering listed early March. In anticipation of a large crowd of buyers, the vacant space was staged, and visitors were encouraged to take extra measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“When we did the agents open house, it was at the early stage of concern over COVID-19," agent Christopher Bibby said. "Nobody shook hands or touched anything.”

“There was nothing quite like this, so there wasn’t any immediate competition in the building. That’s why it [sold] when it did.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with parking and monthly fees of $544. Jordan Prussky Photography

The building is less than five years old and this northeast corner unit was outfitted with a modern look, including hardwood flooring, exposed concrete ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in every room.

Natural gas is also hooked up for cooking on the balcony and in the Scavolini kitchen off the living and dining area.

There are two bathrooms, ensuite laundry machines and a parking spot. Monthly fees of $544 pay for water and concierge services.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery It has natural gas for cooking in the balcony and the Scavolini kitchen. Jordan Prussky Photography

“This is an incredible unit situated in a desirable part of the building because … you can see all the way east on Adelaide to Jarvis, so it’s a rare view that’s completely unobstructed,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[Plus], in a lot of buildings, the second bedrooms are recessed and don’t have windows, but this one had views and natural light throughout.”

This unit’s decor was also unlike cookie-cutter counterparts nearby. “It was more of a soft loft, so it had concrete accent walls, and a modern and raw feel,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.