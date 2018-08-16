 Skip to main content

Condo with clear view of High Park sells for $651,000

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

1830 Bloor St W ., Unit 318.

1830 Bloor St. W., No. 318

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $651,000

Previous selling price: $411,464 (2015)

Taxes: $2,871 (2017)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The unit is in a roughly three-year-old mid-rise between Keele and High Park subway stations.

The action: Agent Nutan Brown expected some buyers might balk at the nearly $600,000 price tag for this one-bedroom-plus-den suite, although the number was based on the sale of another unit in the building a few months prior. However, its south-facing view of the city’s largest park was a major asset for six buyers who placed bids.

“The market in that neighbourhood has been strong, so property values have gone up at a pretty exceptional pace,” Ms. Brown said.

“[Plus] units don’t come up that often and the most sought-after units are facing south, overlooking High Park.”

The unit has an open-concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and an island.

What they got: This former model unit is in a roughly three-year-old mid-rise between Keele and High Park subway stations. It features full-height windows in the bedroom and sliding balcony doors in the living and dining area. The unit is also outfitted with stacked laundry machines and an open-concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and an island.

Storage is provided with a locker and it includes a parking spot. Maintenance fees of $474 cover water, heating, concierge and common areas.

The building's amenities include a rock-climbing wall.

The agent’s take: It’s a very short walk to the subway and High Park, "so the location is fantastic,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s a Daniels-built building, which are highly regarded, so the amenities are fabulous. There’s a really well-equipped gym, phenomenal rock-climbing wall and the party rooms are beautiful.”

The size of this unit was also admirable. “There’s a large … den area and the bedroom is pretty substantial,” Ms. Brown said.

“Even though it’s about 660 square feet, there are two full bathrooms, so if there’s a couple or small family living there, it’s a good little layout.”

