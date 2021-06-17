Condo’s brightest feature dampened by cold, rain

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Condo’s brightest feature dampened by cold, rain

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

47 Lower River St., Ph 31, Toronto

Asking price: $899,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $895,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,352 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This 580-square-foot terrace sits on the top floor of a six-storey building.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Spring might have been the ideal time to showcase the 580-square-foot terrace of this one-bedroom penthouse condo at River City. But the 20 or so visitors who came by to check it out saw it at its worst owing to dreary weather.

“With a big terrace like this and signs things were picking up, we thought with a closing of 60 days, someone might be motivated to make an offer early in the year to spend time enjoying the outdoor space,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“Pretty much the entire time it was listed, it was pouring rain and cold, so the weather wasn’t working in our favour,” he said. “But people came with umbrellas and were brave enough to go out on the terrace.”

“We were able to achieve the outcome we wanted, and it was still the highest sale per square foot in the complex.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The interior décor is modern with hardwood floors, stone kitchen countertops and updated stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

On the top floor of a six-storey building, this east-facing unit has a wide and shallow footprint with walls of windows running the length of the principal room, bedroom and one of two full bathrooms.

The interior décor is modern with hardwood floors, stone kitchen countertops and updated stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with laundry machines and parking. Monthly fees are $547.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

This east-facing unit has a wide and shallow footprint with walls of windows running the length of the principal room, bedroom and one of two full bathrooms.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“Typically you don’t see terraces this size,” Mr. Bibby said, “and it was full width.”

“And given a lot of amenities have been closed and not everyone wants to walk to a park to get outside, this was the perfect compromise.”

“Just below us is an outdoor pool and courtyard garden, so it’s quite nice,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are biking trails, running trails, parks, Canary Commons park grounds and easy access to the Distillery District and Leslieville.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies